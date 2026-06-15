SC Allows Himachal MLAs To Cast Vote In Municipal President Elections
The top court made it clear that the votes MLAs cast in the election will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings in HC.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 4, which deprived MLAs from voting as "ex officio members" in the election of presidents and vice presidents of municipal corporations and nagar panchayats.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Himachal Pradesh government and others against the High Court order. Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and Additional Advocate General Vaibhav Srivastava represented the state government before the bench. The state government argued that the order deprived MLAs of exercising their right to vote in the middle of the election process.
The apex court said, "As a consequence, wherever the elections of municipalities have been held hitherto, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) representing the constituencies that comprise wholly or partly in the area of the municipality shall be entitled to vote for the election of the office bearers of the municipality."
The top court also put on hold the High Court order, which barred ex-officio member MLAs from casting their votes in the election of presidents and vice-presidents. The bench was informed that the High Court passed the order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, which are still pending consideration
The state’s counsel contended that the 1994 Act was amended in 2000 to grant voting rights to MLAs under the “ex officio members” category for the election of presidents and vice presidents of urban local bodies.
The apex court made it clear that the votes MLAs cast in the election will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings in the High Court. The top court sought responses from 11 persons who had moved the High Court against any move to permit the MLAs to cast their votes in the election of presidents and vice-presidents of the municipalities.
The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 17. The High Court referred to the constitutional scheme and provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and the rules made under it.
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