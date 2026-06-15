ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Himachal MLAs To Cast Vote In Municipal President Elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 4, which deprived MLAs from voting as "ex officio members" in the election of presidents and vice presidents of municipal corporations and nagar panchayats.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Himachal Pradesh government and others against the High Court order. Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and Additional Advocate General Vaibhav Srivastava represented the state government before the bench. The state government argued that the order deprived MLAs of exercising their right to vote in the middle of the election process.

The apex court said, "As a consequence, wherever the elections of municipalities have been held hitherto, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) representing the constituencies that comprise wholly or partly in the area of the municipality shall be entitled to vote for the election of the office bearers of the municipality."

The top court also put on hold the High Court order, which barred ex-officio member MLAs from casting their votes in the election of presidents and vice-presidents. The bench was informed that the High Court passed the order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, which are still pending consideration