SC Allows CBI Probe In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj Stone Mining Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to investigate the alleged Rs 1,500 crore illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, tightening the legal net around the syndicate allegedly masterminded by an accused who is linked to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The bench declined to entertain a plea by the state challenging a high court ordered CBI investigation probe into an illegal mining case in which the accused persons are linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The state government had argued that prior consent of the state government was not taken before ordering the CBI probe. The bench questioned the state’s interest in “trying to protect criminals”, and added that the state is continuum. The bench pointed out how the state delayed registering an FIR in 2022, in the matter for five months despite a magistrate’s order.