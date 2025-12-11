SC Allows CBI Probe In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj Stone Mining Scam
The state government had argued that prior consent of the state government was not taken before ordering the CBI probe.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to investigate the alleged Rs 1,500 crore illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Sahibganj, tightening the legal net around the syndicate allegedly masterminded by an accused who is linked to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The bench declined to entertain a plea by the state challenging a high court ordered CBI investigation probe into an illegal mining case in which the accused persons are linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
The state government had argued that prior consent of the state government was not taken before ordering the CBI probe. The bench questioned the state’s interest in “trying to protect criminals”, and added that the state is continuum. The bench pointed out how the state delayed registering an FIR in 2022, in the matter for five months despite a magistrate’s order.
During the hearing, the bench asked, why did the state move before the apex court, and is it to protect illegal mining? The counsel, representing the state government, contended that the issue was only the transfer of the case to the central agency. The counsel stressed that transfer of case should not be a routine affair and it should only occur in exceptional circumstances.
The bench questioned the state’s plea to limit the scope of the investigation when key figures allegedly connected to the CM were at the centre of the controversy.
The bench did not accept arguments that the high court had exceeded its jurisdiction in permitting the CBI to look into the broader illegal mining racket. The state government, in its plea, had argued that the CBI probe was unnecessary and its agencies were competent to investigate the matter.
Read more