ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Trial As Adult For Juvenile Murderer, Flags Social Media Impact

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a juvenile accused of murder can be tried as an adult if the statutory safeguards are satisfied; and that the crime in question is a “heinous offence” under juvenile justice law.

The Apex court also stressed that children today are exposed to complex, graphic content and adult experiences early in life — changes driven largely by technology and social media that have altered their cognitive and psychological development. It added that courts and juvenile boards must respond to this reality with a balanced, evolving approach rather than cling to outdated procedures.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench considered whether an offence prescribing punishment of “death or imprisonment for life” could be said to be an offence falling within the phrase “maximum imprisonment for a term more than seven years but no minimum imprisonment” under Section 2(54) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act).

The bench also considered what material and other factors the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) should consider, while conducting a preliminary assessment under Section 15 of the JJ Act.

The judgment ruled that murder (Section 302 of the IPC) must be classified as a “heinous offence” under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015.

The juvenile’s counsel argued that since Section 302 prescribes “death or imprisonment for life”, but does not explicitly use the word “minimum”, murder should be categorised as a “serious offence” rather than a “heinous” one.

“We are of the considered opinion that the contention put forth by the learned counsel on behalf of the appellant is completely misconceived, meritless, inconceivable, and deserves to be rejected at the threshold,” said the bench.

The bench then said it must acknowledge that today, children are exposed at an early age to complex information, graphic content, and adult experiences that were inaccessible to previous generations. It stressed that the proliferation of technology and the pervasive influence of social media have undoubtedly altered children's cognitive and psychological development.