SC Allows Trial As Adult For Juvenile Murderer, Flags Social Media Impact
While hearing an appeal by a juvenile, the bench expressed concern that children today are exposed to complex, graphic content, adult experiences early in life.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that a juvenile accused of murder can be tried as an adult if the statutory safeguards are satisfied; and that the crime in question is a “heinous offence” under juvenile justice law.
The Apex court also stressed that children today are exposed to complex, graphic content and adult experiences early in life — changes driven largely by technology and social media that have altered their cognitive and psychological development. It added that courts and juvenile boards must respond to this reality with a balanced, evolving approach rather than cling to outdated procedures.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench considered whether an offence prescribing punishment of “death or imprisonment for life” could be said to be an offence falling within the phrase “maximum imprisonment for a term more than seven years but no minimum imprisonment” under Section 2(54) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act).
The bench also considered what material and other factors the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) should consider, while conducting a preliminary assessment under Section 15 of the JJ Act.
The judgment ruled that murder (Section 302 of the IPC) must be classified as a “heinous offence” under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015.
The juvenile’s counsel argued that since Section 302 prescribes “death or imprisonment for life”, but does not explicitly use the word “minimum”, murder should be categorised as a “serious offence” rather than a “heinous” one.
“We are of the considered opinion that the contention put forth by the learned counsel on behalf of the appellant is completely misconceived, meritless, inconceivable, and deserves to be rejected at the threshold,” said the bench.
The bench then said it must acknowledge that today, children are exposed at an early age to complex information, graphic content, and adult experiences that were inaccessible to previous generations. It stressed that the proliferation of technology and the pervasive influence of social media have undoubtedly altered children's cognitive and psychological development.
The bench said in such circumstances, courts as living institutions must be responsive to this reality and the approach of courts, or the juvenile justice boards dealing with a child in conflict with law cannot remain stagnant since the legislation came to be enacted. The bench said it must bear a balanced approach towards the evolving nature of juvenile and legitimate demands of the society.
The bench noted that if the minimum punishment is seven years or more, the offence straightaway qualifies as a heinous offence under Section 2(33) of the JJ Act. It also said it has no hesitation in saying that an offence punishable under Section 302 cannot be placed in the same category as offences which do not prescribe any minimum sentence under the definition of “serious offence” under Section 2(54) of the JJ Act.
It was argued that since a juvenile cannot be confined for the remainder of his natural life, life imprisonment cannot be said to be the minimum punishment under Section 302 for the purposes of classifying the offence as a “heinous offence”.
Patna High Court Juvenile Murderer Case
The bench made these observations while dismissing an appeal by a 16-year-old juvenile against a Patna High Court verdict, allowing his trial as an adult for murdering a boy by allegedly slitting his throat in Bihar. The high court had ruled that the appellant needed to be tried as an adult and accordingly directed the JJB to transfer the trial of the case to a regular court.
The Apex court said that life imprisonment is, by necessary implication, the minimum punishment for murder, since courts cannot impose a sentence below life imprisonment upon conviction under Section 302.
“The offence punishable under Section 302 of the IPC, which prescribes punishment of ‘death or imprisonment for life’, carries life imprisonment as its minimum punishment. It would therefore be categorised as a ‘heinous offence’,” the Apex court said.
Initially, the JJB decided that the child should be tried by the Board itself, but the appellate sessions court reversed that decision. The decision to try the juvenile as an adult was later upheld by the High Court.
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