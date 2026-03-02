ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: AI-Generated Fake Orders Threaten Integrity Of Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that reliance on non-existent or fabricated judgments does not amount to a mere error in decision-making; rather, it constitutes misconduct, carrying legal consequences. The top court underscored that this issue demands closer scrutiny and more detailed examination.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe on February 27, 2026. The apex court said this case assumes considerable institutional concern, not because of the decision that was taken on the merits of the case, but about the process of adjudication and determination.

The bench said it will examine the matter in detail and issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Bar Council of India. The bench also appointed senior advocate Shyam Divan to assist the court. “Issue notice to the Attorney General, Solicitor General and the Bar Council of India. We appoint Shyam Divan, senior counsel, to assist the court. He may nominate an advocate on record for his assistance,” said the bench in its order.

The matter arose before the apex court while it was hearing a plea challenging a January order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had arisen from a suit seeking an injunction.