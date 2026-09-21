SC Agrees To List Mamata Banerjee's Plea Challenging EC’s Freeze On Trinamool Name, Symbol
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee sought urgent hearing before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 21, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday mentioned before the Supreme Court a plea on behalf of Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its reserved 'Flowers & Grass' election symbol amid a dispute between the party's rival factions.
Sibal and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee mentioned the matter, seeking urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Sibal contended before the bench that his client has moved the court regarding the freezing of the symbol. “Extraordinary thing has happened while the notification is on. Despite the fact that the proceedings started in June, we filed a reply in July. They do not do anything. And, then they issue a notification in the middle of the notification; they freeze the symbol," submitted Sibal, pressing for urgent listing of the matter and also sought a stay on poll panel’s decision.
The CJI replied, “Both sides will have so many things to say.” Sibal responded by saying: “I appreciate it. New milestones are being set by the (Election Commission)….”
Sibal urged the bench to list the matter as early as possible. “We will try to list this…”, said the CJI.
The former West Bengal chief minister moved the apex court challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress’ name and party symbol amid a dispute between two rival TMC factions.
The Election Commission on Friday allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision a day earlier to bar both groups from using the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.
In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the poll panel, after hearing leaders of the two factions led by Banerjee and Arup Roy, said the matter requires substantive determination by the poll body under provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.
In her plea filed in the apex court, Banerjee has made the Election Commission and Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, as party respondents.
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