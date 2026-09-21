ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To List Mamata Banerjee's Plea Challenging EC’s Freeze On Trinamool Name, Symbol

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday mentioned before the Supreme Court a plea on behalf of Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Election Commission’s decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its reserved 'Flowers & Grass' election symbol amid a dispute between the party's rival factions.

Sibal and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee mentioned the matter, seeking urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Sibal contended before the bench that his client has moved the court regarding the freezing of the symbol. “Extraordinary thing has happened while the notification is on. Despite the fact that the proceedings started in June, we filed a reply in July. They do not do anything. And, then they issue a notification in the middle of the notification; they freeze the symbol," submitted Sibal, pressing for urgent listing of the matter and also sought a stay on poll panel’s decision.

The CJI replied, “Both sides will have so many things to say.” Sibal responded by saying: “I appreciate it. New milestones are being set by the (Election Commission)….”

Sibal urged the bench to list the matter as early as possible. “We will try to list this…”, said the CJI.