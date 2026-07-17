ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Somnath Bharti's Plea Challenging Election Of BJP's Satish Upadhyay In 2025 polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by AAP leader Somnath Bharti challenging the election of BJP's Satish Upadhyay from the Malviya Nagar constituency in the 2025 Delhi assembly polls.

The plea filed by the AAP leader came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. "We will grant leave and hear the issue," the bench said. Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 2,131 votes in the Delhi assembly elections held in February last year.

Bharti moved the apex court challenging a January 17 judgment of the Delhi High Court, which dismissed his petition. Following his defeat, Bharti filed an election petition before the high court. He accused Upadhyay of corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He also alleged that Upadhyay deployed his agents to bring people to the polling booths in cars.