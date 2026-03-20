ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe Of Rape Of 4-Year-Old Girl In Gurugram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the rape of a 4-year-old girl in Gurugram. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has scheduled the matter for hearing on Monday.

Rohatgi contended before the bench that the police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident. “An IO (investigation officer) was appointed, who was then suspended on a corruption charge in some other case. After pointing out all these, there is no arrest. There is no securing the site. She pointed at the place in society where it happened. No CCTV taken, no arrest despite the names. Parents are going from pillar to post,” said Rohatgi.

The senior counsel contended that the matter was adjourned by one month, and nothing has happened. He added, “These people came to me yesterday. I have prepared an Article 32 petition. It requires immediate attention by this court. A message has to go. Not a single thing has happened in four weeks,” said Rohatgi.

The CJI asked, "What is the nature of the direction you are seeking from us?" Rohatgi said to remove the Gurugram police, as they have done nothing, and hand the investigation over to the CBI or an SIT under the directions of the apex court. The bench asked, "Did you approach the high court?" Rohatgi said, "I have come to you, and this is a matter of great concern," and pressed that a message has to go from this court.