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SC Agrees To Hear Pinarayi Vijayan Plea Against HC Direction To File FIR In CMRL Bribery Case

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's plea challenging a High Court of Kerala order to state Vigilance to probe the alleged CMRL bribery case.

Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Vijayan, mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, saying an FIR has been registered in the case.

The petition from Vijayan was filed before the apex court after a division bench of the Kerala High Court refused to interfere with the Single-Judge order directing the Vigilance probe.

The CJI also said he may constitute a bench during the holidays next week, subject to the availability of judges.

The CJI said the matter would be heard when the apex court re-opens on October 26 after the Dussehra break.

The Single-Judge directed the Vigilance to register an FIR under the anti-graft law against him and others. Kerala High Court Justice A Badharudeen who heard the case had said the information given by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) showed the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas -- a sitting CPI(M) MLA -- who are named in the agency's report in connection with the case.

"When the information, along with the support of statements recorded and documents obtained, shows the commission of offences under the PC Act by the persons referred to in the information, a further preliminary enquiry, into the facts of the case, is found to be totally unwarranted," the court had said.

Badharudeen directed the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Thiruvananthapuram, to "forthwith" register an FIR based on the information furnished by the ED under the PMLA for offences disclosed under the PC Act against the suspected persons.

It directed the VACB to "investigate the allegations through competent officers of the VACB" and file a final report, without any delay.

It asked the DGP or the head of the SIT having custody of the information given by the ED to hand it over to the VACB "forthwith" for registering an FIR. (with PTI inputs)