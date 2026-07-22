ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Kapil Sibal's Plea On Interpretation Of Tenth Schedule

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing on July 27 a plea filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeking reconsideration of the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which allows MLAs and MPs to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law by claiming a merger with another political party.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Sibal, an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, that he has filed a plea in personal capacity and it may be listed for an urgent hearing.

"I have filed a petition in person. It relates to the issue of whether the composition of Parliament can change in the fashion in which it is happening in this country and the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule paragraph four in that context," the senior lawyer said.