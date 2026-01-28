ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Bail Plea Of UAE Bizman Accused Of Terror Funding

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the bail plea of UAE-based businessman booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly funding the unrest in the Kashmir valley.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the plea of Naval Kishore Kapoor and sought its response. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that he has been in custody for over seven years, and the allegation of terror financing is also not corroborated.

He submitted that, as per the prosecution, Kapoor had given some money to Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali for furthering secessionist and terrorist activities in the valley but that money was used to settle loans of scheduled banks. Kapoor has challenged the Delhi High Court's order issued last year dismissing his plea in the case.

The high court had said that the prosecution had prima facie established that the accused aided and assisted Watali in bringing foreign money into India for furthering secessionist and terrorist activities in the valley. It had rejected the plea of Kapoor against a 2019 order of the trial court denying him bail.

After framing of charges, the high court had said that the rigours under UAPA mandating the refusal of bail if allegations against an accused were prima facie true were stricter. The HC refused to accept Kapoor's reliance on his right to a speedy trial to get bail and said the trial was fast-tracked and taken up twice or thrice a week.