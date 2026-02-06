ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Whether Right To Be Forgotten Be Applied To Online News

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that in the digital era, individuals increasingly wish to be forgotten amid the relentless churn of social media, noting that defamatory content proliferates online.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarthna and Ujjal Bhuyan made this observation while agreeing to examine a media house's plea challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which upheld an injunction order of a trial court directing restraint on circulation, publication of news concerning an accused, who has been discharged in a criminal case.

The bench stressed on the need to balance the rights of freedom of press under Article 19 of the Constitution and an individual's right to dignity, privacy, and right to be forgotten under Article 21. Senior advocate Arvind Datar represented the media house, which had challenged the High Court’s direction. Datar was assisted by advocates Garima Bajaj and Chanan Parwani.

Datar contended that the right to be forgotten cannot be applied to online news and requested the court to decide the issue as several high courts like Madras, Rajasthan, and Punjab and Haryana have given their opinion on the issue. He said several high courts are passing the order while treating the Delhi High Court’s order as precedent, and sought a stay of the order.

Datar urged the apex court to lay down the proposition of law. He said that the high court has expanded the scope of the "right to be forgotten" and allowed it to be used as a tool to erase history. It was argued before the bench that the 2017 KS Puttaswamy case, popularly called 'privacy judgment' has said that the right to privacy does not include the right to erase history.

The bench asked Datar what would happen if the media houses repeat the same news again and again, and in conflict, which right under Article 19 (1)(a) or Article 21 of the Constitution will prevail. Datar responded that even in newspapers, a news report, once printed, remains, and in case of conflict "right to know will prevail. The news cannot be erased".

Justice Nagarathna asked how can we reconcile with the right to be forgotten as one cannot be forgotten if it is in news? Datar said although they have complied with the order and taken down the news item regarding the person in question, any news item online after a certain period goes into the archive.