SC Agrees To Examine Suresh Gopi's Plea Against Kerala HC Declining To Dismiss Petition Against His Election
The BJP leader’s plea assails an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which held that the election petition was maintainable.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s plea challenging the Kerala High Court’s refusal to dismiss an election petition questioning his 2024 Lok Sabha victory from Thrissur.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench sought the response of the election petitioner, Binoy AS, an All India Youth Federation leader and a voter from Thrissur, who has challenged Gopi's election.
The BJP leader’s plea assails an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which held that the election petition was maintainable and should proceed to trial.
Gopi, the BJP's lone Member of Parliament from Kerala, urged the high court to reject the election petition at the threshold by raising preliminary objections to its maintainability. However, the high court declined to entertain this contention. The high court observed that the allegations, except one, warranted a trial.
Binoy's election petition alleged that Gopi, his election agent, and his associates committed corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The allegations against Gopi include misuse of religious symbols to sway voters, promises of gifts such as mobile phones to secure support, and social media videos purportedly showing him offering monetary inducements to prospective voters.
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