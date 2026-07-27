ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Suresh Gopi's Plea Against Kerala HC Declining To Dismiss Petition Against His Election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s plea challenging the Kerala High Court’s refusal to dismiss an election petition questioning his 2024 Lok Sabha victory from Thrissur.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench sought the response of the election petitioner, Binoy AS, an All India Youth Federation leader and a voter from Thrissur, who has challenged Gopi's election.

The BJP leader’s plea assails an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which held that the election petition was maintainable and should proceed to trial.