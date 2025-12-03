SC Agrees To Examine Pleas Seeking Review Of May 16 Verdict On Claim Over Bengaluru ISKCON Temple
A bench of three Supreme Court justices admitted the review petition filed by ISKCON India and other similar petitions for hearing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition of ISKCON India seeking a review of its May 16 verdict, which held that the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON Society of the city.
A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice. The bench admitted the review petition filed by ISKCON India and other similar petitions for hearing.
The apex court has sought the response of the Bengaluru faction of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and other parties in the dispute.
On May 16, the apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court's May 2011 order giving control of the Bengaluru temple to the Mumbai faction of ISKCON.
On October 28, the over 25-year-old legal dispute between Mumbai and Bengaluru factions of ISKCON over control of the Bengaluru temple was revived after a two-judge bench gave a split decision on the review plea of ISKCON India seeking review of the May 16 verdict.
Justice JK Maheshwari found substance in the plea of ISKCON India and agreed to hear the matter in open court and sought a response from the Bengaluru faction. However, Justice AG Masih dismissed the review petitions filed in the matter.
Subsequently, the matter was placed before the Chief Justice of India, and a three-judge bench was constituted to consider the multiple review petitions filed in the case.
The statement issued by ISKCON, India said that the three-judge bench was presented with over 6000 pages of evidence by ISKCON India (1971 Mumbai) consisting of judicial depositions, correspondence of Madhu Pandit Dasa with ISKCON India head office and his letters to other branches of ISKCON India in his capacity as the general secretary of ISKCON India, along with evidence of systematic fraud, forgery, fabrication of records and manipulation of public documents.
Yudhistir Govinda Das, Director of Communications for ISKCON India, stated, "The Supreme Court of India’s decision to reopen this matter is a significant milestone in bringing out the truth of this case and for the protection of Srila Prabhupada’s global mission. It is unfortunate what has happened that a few individuals have tried to usurp the assets of the institution, including the Bangalore temple and our flagship project of Akshaya Patra for feeding the young children of India. We are hopeful that, with the complete facts now before the court, it will bring justice to the lakhs of ISKCON devotees and members across the country."