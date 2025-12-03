ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Pleas Seeking Review Of May 16 Verdict On Claim Over Bengaluru ISKCON Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition of ISKCON India seeking a review of its May 16 verdict, which held that the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON Society of the city.

A bench comprising justices MM Sundresh, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice. The bench admitted the review petition filed by ISKCON India and other similar petitions for hearing.

The apex court has sought the response of the Bengaluru faction of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and other parties in the dispute.

On May 16, the apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court's May 2011 order giving control of the Bengaluru temple to the Mumbai faction of ISKCON.

On October 28, the over 25-year-old legal dispute between Mumbai and Bengaluru factions of ISKCON over control of the Bengaluru temple was revived after a two-judge bench gave a split decision on the review plea of ISKCON India seeking review of the May 16 verdict.