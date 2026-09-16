ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea To Revive Suit Over Sridevi’s Chennai Property

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response to a plea seeking to revive a suit claiming a share in late actor Sridevi’s 4.7-acre property near East Coast Road in Chennai, and ordered a status quo till the next date of hearing.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Pillai. The bench was hearing a plea filed by M C Sivakami and her brother M C Natarajan. The siblings, along with their mother Chandrabhanu, have challenged an order passed by the Madras High Court, which rejected their suit. The petitioners claimed a share in the land, asserting that it belonged to their paternal grandfather.

The apex court sought a response on the plea from Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband, and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The petitioners have sought a declaration that four sale deeds through which Sridevi and her sister acquired the property are null and void. The petitioners alleged that the transactions were fraudulent.

Kapoor and his daughters sought rejection of the plaint in the trial court under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code. The trial court declined to entertain the application, holding that the issues raised were disputed questions of fact that could only be examined at the trial stage.