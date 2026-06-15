ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea To Formulate Scheme Concerning Flats Under Subvention Plan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to formulate a scheme stating that if flats under the subvention plan are not delivered to homebuyers, both the lender and the builder should equally share the loss of the disbursed loan amount.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their response on the plea. The bench was hearing a plea filed by a homebuyer who alleged that he did not get possession of the flat he booked and was forced to pay the Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs).

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay the EMIs on the sanctioned loan amount until flats are handed over to the homebuyers. After builders start defaulting on the EMIs to banks in line with the tripartite agreement, the banks demand the EMIs from the homebuyers.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel claimed that financial institutions were not following the subvention scheme. The bench agreed to issue notice on the plea and made it clear that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner in the meantime.