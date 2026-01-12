ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea Seeking AYUSH Doctors Be Declared As Registered Medical Practitioners

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the union ministries of law, health, and Ayush on a plea seeking a direction to declare AYUSH doctors as ‘registered medical practitioners’ under the law, like allopathic doctors.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench took note of the submissions of advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, representing the petitioner.

The plea has sought a direction to declare that AYUSH doctors are also covered under section 2(cc) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as 'registered medical practitioners'.