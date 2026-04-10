ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Safe Repatriation Of 26 Indians Allegedly Detained In Russia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea for directions to the Centre to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, to take instructions on the issue. The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that these 26 individuals were Indian citizens stuck in Russia. The counsel claimed that they were compelled to take part in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mehta submitted before the bench that he would examine the plea and take instructions in the matter. The bench granted the top law officer time to take instructions in the matter and posted the plea for hearing later this month.