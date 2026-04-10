SC Agrees To Examine Plea For Safe Repatriation Of 26 Indians Allegedly Detained In Russia
The apex court granted the top law officer time to take instructions in the matter and posted the plea for hearing later this month.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea for directions to the Centre to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, to take instructions on the issue. The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench that these 26 individuals were Indian citizens stuck in Russia. The counsel claimed that they were compelled to take part in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Mehta submitted before the bench that he would examine the plea and take instructions in the matter. The bench granted the top law officer time to take instructions in the matter and posted the plea for hearing later this month.
The plea sought directions to the Centre to take immediate diplomatic and consular measures through the Indian embassy in Russia to ascertain the whereabouts, legal status and safety of the detained Indian citizens. It also sought directions to secure consular access to these individuals in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, and the applicable bilateral consular agreements.
The plea said the Centre should take all necessary diplomatic steps to facilitate their protection, welfare and safe repatriation to India, wherever permissible under international law.
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