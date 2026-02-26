ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Unregulated Use Of Money Power By Political Parties For Elections

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea against the unregulated use of money power by political parties for election purposes and stressed that the unbridled use of money power in elections must be stopped.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Common Cause, said this is an issue that goes to the root of our democracy: the unregulated use of money power by political parties for election purposes.

Bhushan said that today, under the law, there is a limit on the expenditure of individual candidates, though that limit is not enforced very often because people spend in cash.

Justice Bagchi said there is something beyond Bhushan's proposal and cited the US elections. He said that there are spending limits for a party, and when that limit is reached, a pact is created among a candidate's friends.

“Let us say an Indian-American pact will fund you, where is the limit?” asked Justice Bagchi, and orally observed that friends of a political party will fund.