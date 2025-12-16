ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Kerala HC Verdict That Issued Guidelines For Clinical Establishments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition challenging an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which issued a slew of guidelines, including asking clinical establishments to prominently display a list of the services offered and package rates.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The plea has been filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association and one Hussain Koya Thangal.

The bench issued a notice to the Kerala government and others, seeking their response on the petition. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing on February 3, 2026.

The bench also directed authorities not to take any coercive steps against the members of the association till the next date of hearing. It noted that the high court had also directed the authorities not to take any coercive steps against the members of the association during the pendency of the matter.

The bench allowed the petitioners to make Centre a party in the matter and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it.

The bench said the members of the association will continue getting themselves registered under section 19 of the Act.