SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Kerala HC Verdict That Issued Guidelines For Clinical Establishments
The bench has sought response from Kerala government and directed authorities not to take coercive steps against Kerala Private Hospitals Association till February 3, 2026.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition challenging an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which issued a slew of guidelines, including asking clinical establishments to prominently display a list of the services offered and package rates.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The plea has been filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association and one Hussain Koya Thangal.
The bench issued a notice to the Kerala government and others, seeking their response on the petition. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing on February 3, 2026.
The bench also directed authorities not to take any coercive steps against the members of the association till the next date of hearing. It noted that the high court had also directed the authorities not to take any coercive steps against the members of the association during the pendency of the matter.
The bench allowed the petitioners to make Centre a party in the matter and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it.
The bench said the members of the association will continue getting themselves registered under section 19 of the Act.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, referred to the guidelines issued by the high court's division bench.
In November, this year, a division bench of the high court delivered the verdict, dismissing appeals against an order of a single-judge bench that rejected a plea challenging various provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018.
The division bench, upholding the June 23 order of the single-judge bench, had issued the guidelines to ensure effective implementation of the Act, consistent with its objectives and the spirit of its Preamble.
"Normally, we would have imposed heavy cost on the appellants for not taking any steps to implement or comply with the provisions of the Act, which is a welfare legislation, for more than 78 years after it came into force, thereby depriving the citizens of the State of their fundamental rights and the benefits contemplated under the Act," the division bench had said.
The single judge had rejected a plea challenging various provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018 and the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2018. The plea had challenged certain provisions of the Act, including the obligation to publish the list of fees to be charged for each item of treatment and for "packages".
