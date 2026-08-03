ETV Bharat / bharat

‘It Is Important’: SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Jantar Mantar As Venue For Protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea contending that Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital is no longer a suitable venue for protests, as they cause inconvenience to local residents and disrupt essential services.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the Centre and other respondents on the plea.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, that the petition stated Jantar Mantar was no longer an appropriate site for protests due to ingress and egress issues, as well as disruption to the supply of medical essentials and other services. Calling the matter “important”, the bench asked Mehta to obtain instructions from the authorities on the issues raised in the plea.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel also referred to a proposed political march. The counsel contended that "Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence," adding that "another July 20 incident should be avoided".