‘It Is Important’: SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Jantar Mantar As Venue For Protests
The top court agreed to examine a plea seeking an alternative protest venue to Jantar Mantar, citing inconvenience to residents
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea contending that Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital is no longer a suitable venue for protests, as they cause inconvenience to local residents and disrupt essential services.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notices to the Centre and other respondents on the plea.
The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, that the petition stated Jantar Mantar was no longer an appropriate site for protests due to ingress and egress issues, as well as disruption to the supply of medical essentials and other services. Calling the matter “important”, the bench asked Mehta to obtain instructions from the authorities on the issues raised in the plea.
During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel also referred to a proposed political march. The counsel contended that "Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence," adding that "another July 20 incident should be avoided".
The bench declined to comment on the proposed event. "They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it)," the CJI said. The bench directed that the matter be listed separately.
The petition, filed by Satish Chand Kaushik, seeks an alternative arrangement for demonstrations, arguing that protests at Jantar Mantar create difficulties for local residents and disrupt the supply of essential goods and medical services.
Jantar Mantar, located in the heart of the national capital, recently witnessed massive protests against the NEET-UG paper leak. CJP's proposed protest march to the Parliament on July 20 turned chaotic amid a lathi-charge and the use of tear gas by the police. The alleged excesses by security forces also led to some protesters getting critically injured.
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