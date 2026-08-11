ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine PIL Raising CJP Activities, Commercial Exploitation Of Courtroom Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a PIL seeking action against the alleged commercial exploitation of oral courtroom observations, including activities linked to the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench agreed to examine the PIL filed by advocate Raja Choudhary and listed the case for hearing on September 10.

The plea sought a direction to an independent agency, preferably the CBI, to examine allegations concerning fake advocates and the deterioration of professional standards in the legal profession, especially against the backdrop of reports and concerns expressed by the BCI and the judges of the apex court.

The plea also sought action against persons or entities allegedly involved in the commercial exploitation or unauthorised commercial use of oral courtroom observations and symbolic expressions arising from the proceedings before the apex court, including activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party.

"The petitioner respectfully submits that subsequent developments, including activities associated with "Cockroach Janta Party?" alleged trademark- commercial assertions, branding campaigns, and monetised digital circulation, prima facie demonstrate organised commercial appropriation of judicial controversy and oral courtroom interaction," said the plea.

The plea submitted that metaphorical courtroom interaction must be interpreted contextually within intellectual and jurisprudential traditions rather than through trolling culture and viral sensationalism.