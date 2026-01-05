ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine NCLT's Power To Transfer Cases Outside State

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine the Gujarat High Court judgement which ruled that the National Company Law Tribunal cannot transfer a pending petition to another NCLT bench outside the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to examine the scope of the NCLT President’s power to transfer cases across NCLT benches in different states.

The controversy stems from Rule 16(d) of the NCLT Rules, 2016, which allows the NCLT President to "transfer any case from one Bench to another Bench when the circumstances warrant". The Gujarat High Court, in its recent order, held that this power is strictly intra-state.

The High Court said that the Tribunal President cannot "alter or extend" territorial jurisdiction established by the central government, meaning that cases cannot be moved from one state to another. The top court "prima facie doubted" the stand and gave a hypothetical example that if a member must recuse at a location with only one bench, a transfer across state lines might be the only way to avoid a total standstill of proceedings.

Two NCLT benches at Ahmedabad had earlier recused themselves from hearing cases concerning ArcelorMittal, following which the NCLT President at Delhi passed an administrative order transferring the matter to Mumbai instead.

ArcelorMittal challenged the NCLT's recusal and transfer orders as being contrary to the NCLT rules and alleged that they were the result of "bench hunting" and "forum shopping" by certain respondents.