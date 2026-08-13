SC Agrees To Examine Legality Of Delhi Police's Use Of Facial Recognition Of Protesters
A plea filed by an RS MP challenges alleged deployment of facial recognition technology and other biometric surveillance measures by police during Jantar Mantar protest.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea filed by a Rajya Sabha MP challenging the alleged deployment of facial recognition technology and other biometric surveillance measures by Delhi Police during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench directed the matter be tagged with earlier petitions on the issue. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy appeared for Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim.
During the brief hearing, Guruswamy said there are two issues of concern—facial recognition of protestors done by Delhi police and data stored by private companies. “This is a very specific prayer concerning facial recognition being used by the Delhi Police against protesters, and the data is held with private companies,” Guruswamy said.
The senior counsel contended that the surveillance involved both a facial recognition vehicle and smart glasses, and stressed that data was collected without the permission of those being monitored.
“Data is all taken without permission. These private entities host the data. In violation, we will argue, of the DPDP Rules, CrPC and a variety of things," contended Guruswamy.
The bench tagged the plea with other pending petitions concerning the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” protest. These pending petitions raise allegations of police excesses, including the use of pellet guns and violence against protesters.
The petition contended that since the commencement of the sit-in at Jantar Mantar on June 20, thousands of protesters, journalists and ordinary citizens have been subjected to “continuous and pervasive biometric surveillance”.
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