ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Legality Of Delhi Police's Use Of Facial Recognition Of Protesters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea filed by a Rajya Sabha MP challenging the alleged deployment of facial recognition technology and other biometric surveillance measures by Delhi Police during the recent student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench directed the matter be tagged with earlier petitions on the issue. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy appeared for Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim.

During the brief hearing, Guruswamy said there are two issues of concern—facial recognition of protestors done by Delhi police and data stored by private companies. “This is a very specific prayer concerning facial recognition being used by the Delhi Police against protesters, and the data is held with private companies,” Guruswamy said.

The senior counsel contended that the surveillance involved both a facial recognition vehicle and smart glasses, and stressed that data was collected without the permission of those being monitored.