ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine Karnataka Plea Against Quashing Of KCOCA Case Against BJP MLA B A Basavaraja

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging an order passed by the high court, which quashed the invocation of the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act against BJP MLA B A Basavaraja, in the Shivaprakash murder case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared for the state government along with the state's Additional Advocate General Nishanth Patil and advocate Sanchit Garg, and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for the legislator.

During the hearing, the state government contended that the order of the high court that the law required, in order to invoke the provisions of the KCOCA, the offence must carry a mandatory minimum sentence of three years or more, would have an impact on various cases pending before the trial court.

Rohatgi, representing Basavaraja, submitted that his client has got anticipatory bail, and the moment this law is put in, then one cannot apply for anticipatory bail, and once he got interim bail, the state added this local Karnataka Act equal to MCOCA so that his client’s anticipatory bail gets cancelled. Rohatgi said all this was happening because he belonged to a different dispensation.

Luthra contended that if this interpretation were accepted, then statutes would be rendered worthless completely.

The bench observed that any interpretation of an attempt to murder will go out of the ambit of the special law, if the high court's order was followed. “So any imprisonment term which has a punishment possible for three years or more will get attracted here…”, observed the bench.

Rohatgi said this is the conundrum, as up to three years is one phrase, three years or more is one phrase, minimum three years is one phrase.