ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Centre’s Plea To Scrap Jharkhand DGP Appointment

New Delhi: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra, arguing that the state’s 2025 regulations governing the selection of the police chief run contrary to binding directions issued earlier by the apex court.

Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. CJI agreed to list the Centre’s application for hearing on Thursday. The Centre objected to the manner in which the Jharkhand government amended its regulations to facilitate Mishra’s appointment as DGP on December 30, 2025, a day before she was due to retire.

The application has been filed in the long-running Prakash Singh case. It challenges the legality of appointments made under the “Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025."

The Centre has asked the court to direct Jharkhand to implement its directions in the Prakash Singh case and, alternatively, declare DGP appointments made under the 2025 regulation illegal.

The Prakash Singh case relates to the apex court’s monitoring of police reforms, in which the court has issued a series of directions since 2006. The directions were aimed at insulating the police from undue political interference and ensuring transparent, merit-based appointments and fixed tenures for senior police officers.

"It is respectfully submitted that these regulations framed by the State of Jharkhand are in complete defiance of the directions laid down by this Court in the Prakash Singh case. Further, disobeying the directions and orders of this Court, the State Government has not taken the leave/permission of this Court as prescribed in the aforementioned direction dated 03.07.2018 before notifying the said impugned Regulation in question," said the Centre’s application.