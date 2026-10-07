Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Centre’s Plea To Scrap Jharkhand DGP Appointment
The Centre's application has been filed in the Prakash Singh case, which relates to the apex court’s monitoring of police reforms.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra, arguing that the state’s 2025 regulations governing the selection of the police chief run contrary to binding directions issued earlier by the apex court.
Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. CJI agreed to list the Centre’s application for hearing on Thursday. The Centre objected to the manner in which the Jharkhand government amended its regulations to facilitate Mishra’s appointment as DGP on December 30, 2025, a day before she was due to retire.
The application has been filed in the long-running Prakash Singh case. It challenges the legality of appointments made under the “Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025."
The Centre has asked the court to direct Jharkhand to implement its directions in the Prakash Singh case and, alternatively, declare DGP appointments made under the 2025 regulation illegal.
The Prakash Singh case relates to the apex court’s monitoring of police reforms, in which the court has issued a series of directions since 2006. The directions were aimed at insulating the police from undue political interference and ensuring transparent, merit-based appointments and fixed tenures for senior police officers.
"It is respectfully submitted that these regulations framed by the State of Jharkhand are in complete defiance of the directions laid down by this Court in the Prakash Singh case. Further, disobeying the directions and orders of this Court, the State Government has not taken the leave/permission of this Court as prescribed in the aforementioned direction dated 03.07.2018 before notifying the said impugned Regulation in question," said the Centre’s application.
The application contended that a December 29 resolution removed the requirement of six months’ residual service for appointment as DGP, paving the way for Mishra’s appointment under the 2025 regulations.
"Disregarding and in defiance of the aforementioned directions of this Court, the State of Jharkhand, vide notification dated 30.12.2025, appointed Tadasha Mishra, IPS (JH:94) as DGP (HoPF) on the basis of aforementioned Regulation of 2025 amending the requirement of 06 months' residual service, vide their resolution dated 29.12.2025. Hence now, there is no requirement of residual service for appointment of DGP (HoPF) as per their resolution," said the application.
The Centre argued that the move violates the Supreme Court’s Prakash Singh ruling, which mandates that only officers with at least six months of residual service before retirement can be considered for DGP appointment.
Earlier, Jharkhand appointed Anurag Gupta as DGP on February 2, 2025, for a two-year tenure. Gupta had only around three months of service left before superannuation. The Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to the state on April 22, May 3 and May 23, 2025. The Centre opposed the appointment, noting that Gupta retired on April 30, 2025.
After Gupta opted for voluntary retirement, the Jharkhand government appointed Tadasha Mishra as DGP on December 30, 2025. The Centre contends that in a January 6, 2026 communication, it asked the state to cancel both the 2025 regulations and Mishra’s appointment—pointing out she was due to retire the very next day—and to initiate a fresh selection process in line with Supreme Court directions. The application alleges, however, that the state pressed ahead with the appointment despite the objection.
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