SC Agrees To Examine 'Can Dowry Harassment Be Lodged Against Man By Live-In Partner'
The apex court has appointed advocate Nina R Nariman, as amicus curiae to assist the court, and asked to file her written submissions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a man, who is in a live-in relationship or in a relationship resembling marriage with a woman, can be prosecuted under Section 498A of the IPC or its corresponding provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench has appointed advocate Nina R Nariman, as amicus curiae to assist the court, and asked to file her written submissions. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 9, 2026.
The bench ordered the inclusion of the Ministry of Law and Justice as a party in the matter and sought assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on behalf of the Centre. The bench also issued notice to the Karnataka government.
The plea has been filed by a cardiologist from Shivamogga, Lokesh B H and others. The petitioners', led by senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli, have challenged the judgment delivered by Karnataka High Court on November 18, 2025. The plea raised the issue of whether the High Court was correct in holding that the rigour of Section 498A, extends even to live-in relationships, despite the provision's definition being confined to a husband.
The plea further raised the issue whether the High Court was justified in not applying the law as laid down by the Supreme Court in case of Shivcharan Lai Verma Vs State of MP (2007). In this case, the conviction under section 498A IPC was set aside for the reason that the second marriage was performed when the first marriage was still in subsistence.
The plea contended that the High Court dismissed petitioner's two petitions against the FIRs filed by the complainant woman even though she was not his legally wedded wife.
"Whether the High Court was justified in not applying the dictum of law as laid down by this court in case of K. Subba Rao v. State of Telangana, (2018), wherein it is held that the relatives of the husband should not be roped in only on the basis of omnibus and vague allegations unless there are specific allegations of involvement in the said crime", said the plea.
"the High Court has erred in not taking into consideration that the allegations against the petitioner no. 1 qua the offences under Section 498A IPC is not tenable because the alleged marriage of the respondent no.2 was in nullity and not valid in law for the reason that the petitioner no.1's first marriage…was still subsisting. Therefore, the rigor under Section 498A IPC does not attract to the second marriage or live -in relationship," contended the plea.
"The High Court has erred in not taking into consideration the fact that the relationship of the petitioner no. 1 and the respondent no.2 was only live in relationship therefore the rigor under 498A IPC does not attract to the present set of facts of the case. Further the same has been fortified by the judgment of Chhattisgarh High Court in case of Suntan Sharma Vs. State of Chhattisgarh, 2024," it contended.
The High Court had observed that the rigor of 498A IPC got attracted even to live-in relationship setup. The High Court had also held that the two cases pending against the petitioner in respect of 498A IPC cannot continue in two different fora, therefore the case pending before the Shivamogga court was transferred to the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Bengaluru.
The petitioner claimed he got married in 2000 and a daughter was born out of the said wedlock. The plea contended that complainant claimed to have married in 2010 and in order to harass him and his family members, she filed various complaints before the different fora i.e. police authorities and Karnataka State Women Commission, Bengaluru. All the said complaints were closed.
In 2016, she filed a complaint in Shivamogga, in which a charge sheet was filed invoking Section 498A of the IPC. The woman filed another FIR in Bengaluru alleging offences under Sections 307, 498A r/w 34 of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.
