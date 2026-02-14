ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Examine 'Can Dowry Harassment Be Lodged Against Man By Live-In Partner'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a man, who is in a live-in relationship or in a relationship resembling marriage with a woman, can be prosecuted under Section 498A of the IPC or its corresponding provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench has appointed advocate Nina R Nariman, as amicus curiae to assist the court, and asked to file her written submissions. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 9, 2026.

The bench ordered the inclusion of the Ministry of Law and Justice as a party in the matter and sought assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on behalf of the Centre. The bench also issued notice to the Karnataka government.

The plea has been filed by a cardiologist from Shivamogga, Lokesh B H and others. The petitioners', led by senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli, have challenged the judgment delivered by Karnataka High Court on November 18, 2025. The plea raised the issue of whether the High Court was correct in holding that the rigour of Section 498A, extends even to live-in relationships, despite the provision's definition being confined to a husband.

The plea further raised the issue whether the High Court was justified in not applying the law as laid down by the Supreme Court in case of Shivcharan Lai Verma Vs State of MP (2007). In this case, the conviction under section 498A IPC was set aside for the reason that the second marriage was performed when the first marriage was still in subsistence.

The plea contended that the High Court dismissed petitioner's two petitions against the FIRs filed by the complainant woman even though she was not his legally wedded wife.