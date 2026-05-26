ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: After Duty Hours Anaesthetist Not Criminally Liable For Nurse's Procedural Error

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that an anaesthetist cannot be held criminally liable for a patient’s death caused by a subsequent procedural lapse by a staff nurse once her duty hours have concluded.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale on May 25. The bench quashed criminal proceedings under Section 304-A IPC against anaesthetist Dr Supriya Kumari M C in a case originating from a patient’s death in 2002 following piles surgery.

The bench said that an anaesthetist whose duty hours have concluded cannot be held criminally liable for a subsequent procedural error committed by a staff nurse.

"Even if she suggested a painkiller over the phone, such an act constitutes standard medical advice for postoperative pain, not gross criminal recklessness," the bench said. The bench observed that there was no prima facie evidence of gross rash or negligent conduct on the part of the off-duty anaesthetist.

"Criminal liability under Section 304-A IPC necessitates a direct, proximate nexus between the negligent act and the death (causa causans). Legally, the appellant's actions were far too remote from the ultimate cause of death," it observed.

The post-mortem certificate conclusively established that the deceased had an asymptomatic 80% blockage in his coronary artery. The medical evidence proved that the immediate cause of death was acute coronary insufficiency resulting in a heart attack, noted the bench.