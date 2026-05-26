SC: After Duty Hours Anaesthetist Not Criminally Liable For Nurse's Procedural Error
The bench quashed criminal proceedings against anaesthetist Dr Supriya Kumari M C in a case originating from a patient’s death in 2002 following piles surgery.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that an anaesthetist cannot be held criminally liable for a patient’s death caused by a subsequent procedural lapse by a staff nurse once her duty hours have concluded.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale on May 25. The bench quashed criminal proceedings under Section 304-A IPC against anaesthetist Dr Supriya Kumari M C in a case originating from a patient’s death in 2002 following piles surgery.
The bench said that an anaesthetist whose duty hours have concluded cannot be held criminally liable for a subsequent procedural error committed by a staff nurse.
"Even if she suggested a painkiller over the phone, such an act constitutes standard medical advice for postoperative pain, not gross criminal recklessness," the bench said. The bench observed that there was no prima facie evidence of gross rash or negligent conduct on the part of the off-duty anaesthetist.
"Criminal liability under Section 304-A IPC necessitates a direct, proximate nexus between the negligent act and the death (causa causans). Legally, the appellant's actions were far too remote from the ultimate cause of death," it observed.
The post-mortem certificate conclusively established that the deceased had an asymptomatic 80% blockage in his coronary artery. The medical evidence proved that the immediate cause of death was acute coronary insufficiency resulting in a heart attack, noted the bench.
The bench stressed the high threshold for criminal medical negligence laid down in the Jacob Mathew case. The bench observed that any lapse, if at all, amounted to a civil deficiency in service.
"Before initiating a criminal prosecution against a doctor, the investigating officer must obtain an independent medical opinion, preferably from a doctor qualified in the specific branch of medical practice involved," it said.
The bench made it clear that the nurse’s failure to properly administer the epidural injection might constitute a deficiency in service but lacked the gross culpability or mens rea needed for criminal prosecution.
In May 2002, the incident occurred at Dhanalakshmi Hospital, Kannur. On May 29, a patient K P Muralidhar underwent piles surgery, and his condition deteriorated in the post-operative ward. He died on May 30, 2002, at around 4 AM.
The anaesthetist, who had completed her duty, was allegedly consulted over the phone and suggested pain relief. The prosecution claimed the nurse administered an epidural injection following this advice, but improper administration led to complications that triggered a fatal heart attack.
The initial FIR filed by the patient’s brother did not name the doctor, and she was later implicated in a second charge sheet. An expert panel had blamed gross negligence by hospital staff. The top court allowed the appeal against the Kerala High Court’s order of October 16, 2024, and quashed the criminal proceedings against the doctor, discharging her from all charges.
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