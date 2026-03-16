ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: AFGIS Performs Core Public Functions For Armed Forces, It Is 'State' Under Constitution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) qualifies as a "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution, as it performs public duties by safeguarding the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families. Article 12 of the Constitution defines 'State' for enforcing fundamental rights.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi, in a judgment delivered on March 12, said: "We are of the considered view that AFGIS does indeed perform a public duty. The protection and welfare of armed forces personnel is a core government function."

The bench said that the role of the armed forces is directly linked to the sovereignty and security of the nation, and in protecting the same, members of the forces are required to adhere to, abide by, and maintain a strict set of rules, unquestionable conduct, and at times, in the most severe and adverse circumstances.

"Thus, providing insurance coverage is a public function as it addresses a collective obligation the State has towards a defined public class whose service is indispensable. The body, in effect, becomes a conduit for the discharge of that obligation," said the bench.

It added that the role of the State in protecting them does not end upon their superannuation from service for the life of a person from the forces is forever shaped by their time in service.

"Insurance to service members is a critical instrument for safeguarding their physical, mental well-being, dignity and economic security. It operates as an assurance of protection and support in case contingencies such as disability or illness befall them or even untimely death, which is a real possibility in these services," said the bench.

The bench said the fact that healthcare, rehabilitation, and support to dependants is available readily, is undoubtedly an aspect that gives great peace of mind to members of service, enabling them to carry out their duties without worry, at least in this regard.

"It is also seen that at one-point AFGIS itself claimed to be the government, while claiming an exemption from service taxes, since it is under the control of the Ministry of Defence. In effect, by opposing the challenge of the appellants, AFGIS has resiled from its own statement. We fail to understand an organisation can be ‘government’ for one purpose and not be, for another purpose," said the bench.