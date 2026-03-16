SC: AFGIS Performs Core Public Functions For Armed Forces, It Is 'State' Under Constitution
The top court overturned the view taken by Delhi HC on February 1, 2023, in a pay parity dispute related to the employees of AFGIS.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the Air Force Group Insurance Society (AFGIS) qualifies as a "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution, as it performs public duties by safeguarding the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families. Article 12 of the Constitution defines 'State' for enforcing fundamental rights.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi, in a judgment delivered on March 12, said: "We are of the considered view that AFGIS does indeed perform a public duty. The protection and welfare of armed forces personnel is a core government function."
The bench said that the role of the armed forces is directly linked to the sovereignty and security of the nation, and in protecting the same, members of the forces are required to adhere to, abide by, and maintain a strict set of rules, unquestionable conduct, and at times, in the most severe and adverse circumstances.
"Thus, providing insurance coverage is a public function as it addresses a collective obligation the State has towards a defined public class whose service is indispensable. The body, in effect, becomes a conduit for the discharge of that obligation," said the bench.
It added that the role of the State in protecting them does not end upon their superannuation from service for the life of a person from the forces is forever shaped by their time in service.
"Insurance to service members is a critical instrument for safeguarding their physical, mental well-being, dignity and economic security. It operates as an assurance of protection and support in case contingencies such as disability or illness befall them or even untimely death, which is a real possibility in these services," said the bench.
The bench said the fact that healthcare, rehabilitation, and support to dependants is available readily, is undoubtedly an aspect that gives great peace of mind to members of service, enabling them to carry out their duties without worry, at least in this regard.
"It is also seen that at one-point AFGIS itself claimed to be the government, while claiming an exemption from service taxes, since it is under the control of the Ministry of Defence. In effect, by opposing the challenge of the appellants, AFGIS has resiled from its own statement. We fail to understand an organisation can be ‘government’ for one purpose and not be, for another purpose," said the bench.
The apex court overturned the view taken by the Delhi High Court on February 1, 2023, in a pay parity dispute related to the employees of AFGIS.
The bench said that, in its view, a perusal of the documents extracted makes out a case for AFGIS to be considered a 'State' within the meaning of Article 12. "For the aspect of deep and pervasive control, we observe that the President of India granted sanction for AFGIS to be established and also specifically approved the deputation Rules…," said the bench.
The bench added that the principal director of AFGIS has to apprise the assistant chief of air staff every month about the cash flow of the society, which ensures monitoring by a core member of the IAF on its activities.
The bench said when the aspect of administrative control is examined, it is seen that all the members of the Board of Trustees, so also the managing committee, are serving members of the Indian Air Force and are deputed to AFGIS for a fixed period.
The bench said in essence, therefore, the administration of the Body is entirely in the hands of government servants even though the body itself is a purportedly private, a self-contained society.
"Consequent to the above discussion, AFGIS would be ‘State’ under Article 12. The writ petition before the High Court accordingly, maintainable. The said writ petition on the grievance of the appellants is restored. The High Court is requested to decide the same expeditiously keeping in view the fact that the same has been filed in the year 2017. Appeal is allowed," said the apex court.
The appellants were employees of the Air Force Group Insurance Society, which was established in 1976 under the Societies Registration Act with the sanction of the President of India, received on 6th October of that year.
Read More