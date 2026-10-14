ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Advances Hearing On Plea Over Delhi SIR To October 28, 2 Days Before Last Date For Claims & Objections

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine on October 28 a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to place in the public domain the list of electors issued notices during the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

The poll panel, on September 26, extended the period for filing claims and objections under the ongoing SIR in Delhi by a month till October 30, with the final voter list now slated to be published on December 4.