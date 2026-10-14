SC Advances Hearing On Plea Over Delhi SIR To October 28, 2 Days Before Last Date For Claims & Objections
Prashant Bhushan informed the bench that the hearing had been scheduled on October 30, and insisted that the matter be heard earlier.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine on October 28 a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to place in the public domain the list of electors issued notices during the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.
The poll panel, on September 26, extended the period for filing claims and objections under the ongoing SIR in Delhi by a month till October 30, with the final voter list now slated to be published on December 4.
The application was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Bhushan represented the petitioners.
The bench was informed that the period for filing claims and objections under the SIR in Delhi has been extended until October 30, after which the final voter list would be published.
Bhushan contended that the application seeks a direction to the poll panel to provide an appropriate mechanism for including voters whose names were deleted from the electoral roll, pursuant to SIR in Delhi, without requiring them to declare that they are applying for inclusion for the first time.
The counsel informed the bench that it issued notice on the main petition last month, and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on October 30, the last date for filing claims and objections. Bhushan insisted that the matter should be heard before that date.
The bench observed, "We are thinking of passing an order that will take care of it." The bench then advanced the hearing date to October 28.
On September 22, the Apex court agreed to hear the petition filed by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri, which also sought disclosure of criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under the category of 'logical discrepancies'.
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