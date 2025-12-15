ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Adjourns To Jan 7 Hearing On Wife's Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to January 7, 2026, the hearing on a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under the National Security Act on September 26. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria deferred the matter due to paucity of time.

The plea claims that the detention is illegal and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights. On November 24, the top court had deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the UT of Ladakh, sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Angmo.

On October 29, the top court sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Angmo. Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

According to the amended plea, the detention order is founded upon "stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions, lacks any live or proximate connection to the purported grounds of detention and is thus devoid of any legal or factual justification".

"Such arbitrary exercise of preventive powers amounts to a gross abuse of authority, striking at the core of constitutional liberties and due process, rendering the detention order liable to be vitiated by this court," it alleged.