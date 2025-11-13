ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Adjourns Hearing On Dubai Firm's Plea Against Award Of Dharavi Redevelopment Project To Adani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned to the first week of December the hearing on a plea by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to award Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment project to Adani Properties Pvt Ltd.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul Pancholi noted the CJI will not be able to complete the hearing in the matter as he is due to retire on November 23.

"Our hands are full. How many judgments will I write? CJI Gavai observed orally.

On March 7, the top court refused to halt the project and sought responses from the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties Pvt Ltd on a petition challenging a December 20, 2024, verdict of the Bombay High Court.

The high court had cleared the decks for the redevelopment of the slums in Dharavi and upheld the tender awarded to the Adani Group for the project, ruling there was no "arbitrariness, unreasonableness or perversity" in the decision.

The high court, in the process, dismissed the plea of Seclink Technologies Corporation challenging the state government's decision to award the mega redevelopment project to Adani Properties Pvt Ltd, which had made a Rs 5,069-crore offer.

Seclink Technologies Corporation emerged as the highest bidder for the project first in 2018 with its Rs 7,200-crore offer, but the tender was later scrapped by the government.

The Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi redevelopment project in the heart of Mumbai and bagged it with its Rs 5,069-crore offer in the 2022 tender process.

Seclink Technologies Corporation has moved the apex court against the high court decision.