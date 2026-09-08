ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Acquits Man In 1993 Corruption Case, Flags Delays From Voluminous Evidence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday flagged the chronic delays in corruption trials, noting that prosecutions often drown courts in ‘unnecessary’ volumes of evidence that fail to substantiate charges.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed while acquitting a man in a corruption case dating back to 1993, later transferred to the CBI.

"We cannot but notice that in corruption cases voluminous evidence is led, which is often intimidating to the court, especially since many aspects attempted to be led in evidence are way off the mark in providing a substantiation of the allegation, or to bring home the guilt of the accused-public servant," the bench said.

The bench noted that the prosecution examined 62 witnesses in the case, but the High Court referred to only nine of them. Of these, eight were veterinary dispensary in‑charges called to prove that medicines were not supplied despite challans being issued and bills passed, it added.

The bench said the one other witness referred to is the actual owner of the firm, who was the supplier, who appeared and denied receipt of any money or even the supply of medicines.

The bench said it cannot see any investigation having been taken to find out the money trail when the amounts were so disbursed from the department.

The bench said the prosecution in corruption cases has a history of long pendency, especially because of the voluminous evidence led, which is often unnecessary and as we noticed, mostly irrelevant. “Be that as it may, in the present case, we find absolutely no reason to uphold the conviction under the provision in which the High Court has chosen to convict the appellant,” said the bench.