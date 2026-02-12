SC: A Message Shouldn't Be Conveyed That There Is No Element Of Predictability In Judicial System
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that as the highest court of the country, the endeavour should be to minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching effect on the development and growth of the nation. The apex court also stressed that a message should not go that there was no element of predictability, certainty in the judicial system, or that the courts were inconsistent.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing the pleas related to the issue of retrospective environmental clearance to projects.
“We should also see the implications and consequences on the country as a whole. In the highest court, let us minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching, devastating effect on the development, on the growth of the nation or the environment,” the CJI said.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a party in the matter, referred to the November, 2025 verdict delivered on a review petition. He said the three-judge bench had given certain findings on the merits of the matter, and the earlier verdict of May, 2025 was by a two-judge bench.
“There should not be any wrong impression to any stakeholder that the court does not consider all the things while passing the order. There is a judgment given on the review petition. That bench heard the matter at length, and they have taken a view. We should respect that view also,” the bench observed.
The bench said a message should not go that there was no element of predictability, certainty in the judicial system or that the courts were inconsistent.
When some lawyers referred to the interlocutory applications filed in the matter, the bench said it would hear the matter, including the applications, on Monday.
On November 18 last year, reversing its own verdict, the apex court paved the way for retrospective environmental clearance by the Centre and other authorities to projects found violating environmental norms on payment of heavy penalties, observing that otherwise “thousands of crores of rupees would go to waste”.
The top court, by a 2:1 majority, held that numerous vital public projects constructed out of the public exchequer to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crore will be demolished if the May 16, 2025, verdict, which barred the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearance to projects, is not recalled.