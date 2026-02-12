ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: A Message Shouldn't Be Conveyed That There Is No Element Of Predictability In Judicial System

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that as the highest court of the country, the endeavour should be to minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching effect on the development and growth of the nation. The apex court also stressed that a message should not go that there was no element of predictability, certainty in the judicial system, or that the courts were inconsistent.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing the pleas related to the issue of retrospective environmental clearance to projects.

During the hearing, the bench cautioned that a message should not be conveyed that there is no element of predictability in the judicial system.

“We should also see the implications and consequences on the country as a whole. In the highest court, let us minimise the scope of committing any mistake which may have a far-reaching, devastating effect on the development, on the growth of the nation or the environment,” the CJI said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a party in the matter, referred to the November, 2025 verdict delivered on a review petition. He said the three-judge bench had given certain findings on the merits of the matter, and the earlier verdict of May, 2025 was by a two-judge bench.