ETV Bharat / bharat

SBI-Led Secured Lenders Move SC For Claims From Rs 5,100 Cr Deposited By Sterling Biotech

New Delhi: A consortium of secured lenders, including banks of Sterling Biotech Ltd of promoters Chetan and Nitin Sandesara, has moved the Supreme Court for disbursal of their claim amounts from Rs 5,100 crore deposited in the apex court registry while highlighting their total outstanding against the Group companies was at Rs 19,283.77 crore.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar, which on Monday took on record the joint application filed by the consortium led by the State Bank of India, while asking it to be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, listed the matter for further hearing on March 23.

The banks placed on record a consolidated computation of claims across multiple Group entities, setting out the methodology adopted for the distribution of the amount.

"The applicants are the Secured Lenders of M/s. Sterling Biotech Ltd. and its Group Companies are jointly filing the present application seeking directions for disbursal of their respective claim amounts, which stand deposited with the Registry of this court by the petitioners, in terms of the order/directions dated November 19, 2025, passed by this court," it said.

The application stated that the claims relate to exposures across 10 companies of the Sterling group, including Sterling Biotech Ltd, Sterling Oil Resources Ltd, Sterling SEZ Ltd and other domestic and overseas entities.

The lenders further stated that the claims were consolidated following a series of joint meetings, where a uniform formula was agreed upon for calculating total dues and apportioning the deposited amount.

"That joint meetings were held between the secured lender banks regarding the distribution of the claims. On January 29, 2026, in the meeting held between the secured lender banks of the group companies, it was decided to finalise the manner of submitting claims and the process of distribution of the amount of Rs 5,100 crore to the respective Secured Lender Banks on a proportionate basis in reference to the amount due to them…," it said.

According to the application, the lenders decided to aggregate all domestic and foreign currency exposures, convert foreign loans into rupees at a fixed exchange rate of Rs 63 per US dollar — reflecting the average rate in 2015 when most accounts turned non-performing — and apply a uniform interest rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of NPA, with annual rests.

Amounts already recovered through insolvency proceedings were adjusted before arriving at the final outstanding figure.

The banks further told the court that after applying this methodology, the total admitted dues across all accounts were computed at Rs 19,283.77 crore, and the Rs 5,100 crore deposited pursuant to the court's earlier order is proposed to be distributed proportionately based on each lender's share in the total dues.