ETV Bharat / bharat

Sawalkote Hydropower Project: PIB Clears Rs 1,400 Crore Grant, Seeks Separate Approval For Rs 18,730 Crore Debt

Srinagar: The Public Investment Board (PIB), a Finance Ministry body that appraises public investment projects, has recommended that the Power Ministry approach the Economic Affairs Department's budget division separately for subordinate debt of Rs 18,730.25 crore for Jammu and Kashmir's Sawalkote hydropower project. However, it has given the nod to a Rs 1400 crore grant, ETV Bharat has learnt.

The power ministry had proposed that the Centre extend subordinate debt of Rs 18,730.25 crore, which is part of the total project cost of Rs 26,376.66 crore without interest during the construction period of the 1800 Megawatt power project. The proposal sought 1 per cent interest per annum on the debt to be paid within 25 years after the commercial operation date (COD). It also sought a Rs 1400 crore grant for the project's infrastructure cost, which the Board has approved.

Developed by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC), J&K's largest hydropower project is spread across three districts, including Ramban in Jammu, and spans over 1,401.35 hectares of land, including over 840 hectares of forests.

The finance body has cleared its funding debt-equity ratio of 75:25. The NHPC’s 25 per cent equity has been fixed at Rs 6243 crore, according to records accessed by ETV Bharat.

The proposal lowered the project cost to Rs 26,373 crore, corresponding to the initial Rs 35000 crore cost. The ministry had proposed an energy tariff reduction from over Rs 9.57 to above Rs 5 per unit through subordinate debt. The return on equity has been proposed at 15.5 per cent against 17 per cent.

However, the PIB recommended that the power ministry take up the Rs 18,730.25 crore debt for bringing power tariffs down to a commercially viable range with the Department of Economic Affairs's budget division separately.

The finance body recommended that escalation in the equity cost will be borne by the executing agency NHPC, with the tentative completion deadline fixed in August 2036.

The board has recommended incorporating a comparison of the cost of NHPC's hydroelectric projects in the draft note for the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the Sawalkote project. Now, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval is needed for formally taking up construction of the project.