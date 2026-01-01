ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyanka Gandhi And Her Family Enjoy Tiger Safari At Ranthambore National Park

Priyanka Gandhi and her family at the Rantambore National Park in Rajasthan on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Sawai Madhopur: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi, spent the first day of 2026 at the Ranthambore National Park along with her family.

Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, her son Raihan, his fiance Aviva Baig, and her daughter Miraya Vadra enjoyed a tiger safari. They toured the National Park in four different jeeps.

Priyanka and her family also enjoyed the cool atmosphere. Priyanka and her family spent three hours in the National Park.

During the tiger safari, the Vadra family spotted both tiger cubs of tigress Riddhi T-124 in Zone Number 3 of the National Park. Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, their children, and all the other guests were visibly thrilled to see them.

Priyanka and her family left Hotel Sher Baug in the evening, where they have been residing for the last three days amid tight security.