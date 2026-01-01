Priyanka Gandhi And Her Family Enjoy Tiger Safari At Ranthambore National Park
The Congress MP from Kerala, along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan, his fiance Aviva Baig, and daughter Miraya Vadra, enjoyed a tiger safari.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi, spent the first day of 2026 at the Ranthambore National Park along with her family.
Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, her son Raihan, his fiance Aviva Baig, and her daughter Miraya Vadra enjoyed a tiger safari. They toured the National Park in four different jeeps.
Priyanka and her family also enjoyed the cool atmosphere. Priyanka and her family spent three hours in the National Park.
During the tiger safari, the Vadra family spotted both tiger cubs of tigress Riddhi T-124 in Zone Number 3 of the National Park. Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, their children, and all the other guests were visibly thrilled to see them.
Priyanka and her family left Hotel Sher Baug in the evening, where they have been residing for the last three days amid tight security.
After enjoying the tiger safari, the Vadra family returned to the Sher Bagh hotel under tight security. It is understood that the Vadra family will spend the night at the hotel and depart for New Delhi on Friday.
According to sources, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had already left for Delhi on Thursday morning. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi did not participate in the tiger safari in Ranthambore.
Ranthambore National Park is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India. The park is located in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, which is about 130 km from Jaipur.
Priyanka is the daughter of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
