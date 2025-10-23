Delhi Owners Can No Longer Escape Paying Proper Stamp Duty By Undervaluing Their Properties
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed stamp collectors to investigate and recover all such anomalies.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a major decision regarding property registration, even as it is undertaking the process of revising circle rates (minimum valuation rate for property) in Delhi, the first revision since 2014.
To curb increasing cases of undervaluation of properties, and to increase the government's revenue through stamp duty, the state government has directed all sub-registrars to strictly enforce Section 47 A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899.
Under this, any registered property in Delhi that is listed at a price lower than the prescribed circle rate will be investigated for undervaluation by the stamp collector. If the probe confirms the allegation, the property will be revalued to collect the excess stamp duty from the owner.
According to information received from the Chief Minister's Office, the state revenue department has already found several cases of attempts to evade paying stamp duty to the government.
From now on, if such an infringement is detected, a notice will be issued to the property owner, giving them an opportunity to make corrections. In case they fail to do so, the sub-registrar has been directed to take action.
Delhi divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal said, "Under this law, any property registered in Delhi that is listed at a price lower than the prescribed circle rate, will be personally investigated by the area's stamp collector. If the probe reveals a lower price, the property will be revalued and stamp duty will be collected from the owner."
Currently, anyone purchasing a property in Delhi must pay stamp duty based on the circle rate set by the state revenue department. The stamp duty is 4 per cent for registering a property in a woman's name, 6 per cent for registering a property in a man's name, and 5 per cent for registering a property jointly. This is based on the property's market value or the minimum circle rate for the area.
However, many people allegedly undervalue the property and pay lower stamp duty, resulting in revenue loss for the state government. The revenue department has issued a circular to all sub-registrars regarding such cases, stating that wherever a property is valued below the prescribed circle rate, the stamp collector should be alerted of the fact as well as about the difference in amounts.
Under the Delhi Stamp (Prevention of Undervaluation of Instruments) Rules, 2007, every document must clearly state the total area and built-up area of the property. Stamp duty will be determined based on these criteria.
It has been observed that many times, officials fix the stamp duty based only on the maximum plinth area, without including the built-up area. This leads to incorrect valuation of a property.
Currently, the minimum circle rate for private residential use in Delhi varies depending on the category of colonies. Delhi is divided into categories from A to H. In category 'A' (highest) areas like Golf Links and Jor Bagh, the rate is Rs 7.74 lakh per square metre (sq m), whereas the rate for Category 'H' (lowest) is Rs 23,280 per sq m.
