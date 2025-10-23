ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Owners Can No Longer Escape Paying Proper Stamp Duty By Undervaluing Their Properties

New Delhi: The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a major decision regarding property registration, even as it is undertaking the process of revising circle rates (minimum valuation rate for property) in Delhi, the first revision since 2014.

To curb increasing cases of undervaluation of properties, and to increase the government's revenue through stamp duty, the state government has directed all sub-registrars to strictly enforce Section 47 A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899.

Under this, any registered property in Delhi that is listed at a price lower than the prescribed circle rate will be investigated for undervaluation by the stamp collector. If the probe confirms the allegation, the property will be revalued to collect the excess stamp duty from the owner.

According to information received from the Chief Minister's Office, the state revenue department has already found several cases of attempts to evade paying stamp duty to the government.

From now on, if such an infringement is detected, a notice will be issued to the property owner, giving them an opportunity to make corrections. In case they fail to do so, the sub-registrar has been directed to take action.

Delhi divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal said, "Under this law, any property registered in Delhi that is listed at a price lower than the prescribed circle rate, will be personally investigated by the area's stamp collector. If the probe reveals a lower price, the property will be revalued and stamp duty will be collected from the owner."