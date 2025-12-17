ETV Bharat / bharat

Saving Kuwi: IIT Madras Study Flags Threat To Indigenous Language Of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: Every language carries with it the stories, traditions and identity of its people. Yet, even as efforts are underway to protect regional languages, hundreds have vanished across the world over the last few decades, and India is no different. A recent study by researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has raised concerns over the future of Kuwi, an Indigenous language spoken by tribal communities in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, warning that it is losing ground and could soon become extinct.

Dr Gunti Prem Sagar and Professor Anindita Sahoo from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, Chennai, have undertaken a study on Kuwi, and the results were concerning.

Highlighting the issue, IIT Madras said languages carry centuries of culture, history, and ways of seeing the world. Yet, linguistic diversity is rapidly shrinking. Globally, nearly half of all known languages have disappeared in the last 500 years, and UNESCO warns that up to 90 percent of the world's languages may vanish by the end of this century.

In India alone, the People's Linguistic Survey of India has reported the loss of 250 languages in just 50 years, it added.