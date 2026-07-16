Saushrutam 2026: President Murmu Calls For Scientific Validation Of Ayurveda To Boost Global Acceptance
The experts at the seminar, attended by delegates from nine different countries, have pointed out use of traditional knowledge alongside modern diagnostics is progressing.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:11 AM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 3:47 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is an urgent requirement to build up the practice of Ayurveda using science, evidence-based research, and technology.
Addressing Saushrutam 2026 – a three-day international seminar on Ayurvedic surgery being held by the Ministry of Ayush at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), on the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti – she also launched the AI-powered 3 Tesla MRI facility at the institute. In addition, she also released a study by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) on the career paths of women who have graduated in Ayurveda, and underlined the importance of biodiversity conservation.
She also congratulated everyone associated with Ayurveda on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Acharya Sushruta, popularly recognised as the father of surgery. She said that when Acharya Sushruta pioneered the practice of surgery centuries ago, it was nothing short of a revolution for its time.
The President said that Acharya Sushruta is renowned as a pioneer of numerous complex and innovative surgical procedures. In his time, he introduced new techniques in various fields such as plastic surgery, cataract surgery, treatment of tumours and ENT surgery. The Sushruta Samhita, authored by him, has provided a new direction not only to the Indian subcontinent but to the entire world.
The President said that carrying forward the knowledge conducive to human welfare--inherent in our traditions--while harmonising it with changing times will be beneficial for society. "Ayurveda's holistic vision of life is a boon to humanity. We should ensure that this ancient wisdom remains relevant and effective in the present day."
She stated that the government has established Ayurveda and Yoga on the global stage with renewed vigour. She was happy to note that the Government is making efforts to validate the ancient tradition of surgery on all scientific benchmarks. She said that the effective use of standardised documentation, digital health integration, and modern scientific research techniques will bolster the system's widespread global acceptance.
Ayush Union Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav rebutted the general assumption that Ayurveda only includes plants by stating that postgraduate students of Ayurveda also undergo surgical training. The government, according to him, allows specially-trained people to perform 58 types of surgical operations consisting of 39 types of general surgeries and 19 types of eye, ENT, and dental surgeries.
Jadhav said that the Central government is making efforts to develop infrastructure and create strong clinical data so that Ayurveda can become the first choice of people around the globe in health care. The secretary of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha added that although the gazette notification allows performing 58 types of surgeries by specially-trained post-graduate students of Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra, their actual implementation remains an issue.
The experts in this seminar, which was attended by delegates from nine different countries, have pointed out that the use of traditional knowledge alongside modern diagnostics is rapidly progressing. The Ayush Research Portal currently contains more than 43,000 scientific papers, and traditional treatment methods such as Ksharasutra therapy for fistulas are yielding better results without any recurrences in joint research projects. While summarising the seminar, Dr Tanuja Nesari from ITRA Jamnagar urged the youth and future doctors to adopt an integrative healthcare approach, blending the efficiency of modern medicine in emergencies with the effectiveness of Ayurveda for chronic diseases.