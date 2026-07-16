ETV Bharat / bharat

Saushrutam 2026: President Murmu Calls For Scientific Validation Of Ayurveda To Boost Global Acceptance

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there is an urgent requirement to build up the practice of Ayurveda using science, evidence-based research, and technology.

Addressing Saushrutam 2026 – a three-day international seminar on Ayurvedic surgery being held by the Ministry of Ayush at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), on the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti – she also launched the AI-powered 3 Tesla MRI facility at the institute. In addition, she also released a study by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) on the career paths of women who have graduated in Ayurveda, and underlined the importance of biodiversity conservation.

She also congratulated everyone associated with Ayurveda on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Acharya Sushruta, popularly recognised as the father of surgery. She said that when Acharya Sushruta pioneered the practice of surgery centuries ago, it was nothing short of a revolution for its time.

The President said that Acharya Sushruta is renowned as a pioneer of numerous complex and innovative surgical procedures. In his time, he introduced new techniques in various fields such as plastic surgery, cataract surgery, treatment of tumours and ENT surgery. The Sushruta Samhita, authored by him, has provided a new direction not only to the Indian subcontinent but to the entire world.

The President said that carrying forward the knowledge conducive to human welfare--inherent in our traditions--while harmonising it with changing times will be beneficial for society. "Ayurveda's holistic vision of life is a boon to humanity. We should ensure that this ancient wisdom remains relevant and effective in the present day."