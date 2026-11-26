ETV Bharat / bharat

Saurav Das Stopped At Airport After Mumbai Police Issued Lookout Circular: Centre Tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular has been issued by the Mumbai Police against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.

The submission was made before Justice Amit Mahajan, who issued notice and sought a response from the Centre on Das's plea challenging the government's move to stop him from travelling.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 9. During the hearing, the Centre's counsel said a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Das by the Mumbai Police on November 23 and that a show-cause notice was also issued to him and he is yet to respond to it.

Das's counsel submitted that he was not made aware of any LOC, the reason for its issuance, and its purpose. The court was hearing a plea by Das, who was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was slated to speak on the "cockroach movement". Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London on the night of November 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)