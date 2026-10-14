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Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde Arrested After Jantar Mantar Breach, Says CJP; Delhi Police Calls It Preventive

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka (unseen) arrive at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday alleged that police arrested its leaders, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde after the Jantar Mantar breach. Delhi Police maintained that the arrests were preventive.

“Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc.,” said Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of CJP, in a post on X.

She added that the leaders will be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. “A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible,” Ratna Singh said.

She also accused that Ranka, Shinde, and Das were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. “They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van,” she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the three leaders were put under preventive arrest for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, news agencies reported, quoting officials.

The three were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the protest site, which was recently denotified as a designated venue for demonstrations, and raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.