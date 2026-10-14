Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde Arrested After Jantar Mantar Breach, Says CJP; Delhi Police Calls It Preventive
Delhi Police said that the three leaders were put under preventive arrest for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:23 AM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday alleged that police arrested its leaders, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde after the Jantar Mantar breach. Delhi Police maintained that the arrests were preventive.
“Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc.,” said Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of CJP, in a post on X.
She added that the leaders will be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. “A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible,” Ratna Singh said.
#BREAKING: Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc. They’ll be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible. They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van. Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high. @Cockroachisback— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 13, 2026
She also accused that Ranka, Shinde, and Das were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. “They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van,” she added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that the three leaders were put under preventive arrest for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, news agencies reported, quoting officials.
The three were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the protest site, which was recently denotified as a designated venue for demonstrations, and raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Police have registered a case against them on charges including trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, sources said.
Ranka and Das had signed a bond to maintain peace for a year after they were detained on Saturday during a previous protest in the national capital, officials said.
The arrests come amid heightened security in the national capital following a series of protests by the CJP and other organisations against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 11, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued an order designating Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as venues for protests and demonstrations, following which Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site.
The CJP has criticised the move, arguing that shifting demonstrations away from the political centre of the national capital would weaken the visibility of public dissent.
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