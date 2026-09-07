ETV Bharat / bharat

Satya Niketan Tragedy: What Ails Delhi’s Buildings?

New Delhi: The collapse of a dilapidated five-story building in Satya Niketan area of ​​Delhi's South Campus is a horrifying testament to Delhi's uncontrolled urbanisation, corrupt collusion and administrative negligence.

Although the Delhi Police have registered a case against Anand Bansal, the operator running the paying guest (PG) accommodation in the building and its owner Hariram Bansal, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, the question that remains is whether this will end the collapse of infrastructure that has become routine.

The episode at Satya Niketan has led to the usual political blame game, with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj pointing fingers at the corrupt system in place. He has alleged that massive bribery is involved in the transfer and posting of officials in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Building Department. “As long as this level of corruption persists in the administrative system, paper audits will be of no use, and such tragedies will remain unstoppable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress leadership has demanded an impartial investigation and the strictest possible action against those responsible for this tragedy.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has underlined that the illegal PGs and dilapidated buildings across Delhi have become death traps for students and has stated, “As long as the system pretends to wake up only after accidents, ordinary people and innocent students will continue to lose their lives.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has described the instance as a ‘massacre caused by administrative negligence’. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to the Chief Minister stating, “Two additional floors were illegally added to the 20-year-old dilapidated building on a small 90-yard plot two years ago. Despite constant digging in the basement and dampness and cracks in the walls, the MCD took no action. Innocent students who had come from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to study paying Rs 12,000-15,000 per bed, lost their lives.”

The CTI has sought a safety audit of all PGs in Delhi in the next 15 days. These include more than 2,000 PGs and hostels running in student hubs like Satya Niketan, Vijay Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Kamla Nagar.

It has called for implementation of the Delhi PG Regulation Policy that mandates a license, rent register, Police verification and no objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. It has further stated that the families of the deceased students should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and the injured should be treated at government expense.

It has also sought a criminal case against guilty officials who encouraged illegal construction despite court orders. The body has also called for the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to carry out an impartial investigation. The committee should have representatives of the Delhi government, MCD, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) and CTI.

The Satya Niketan accident is not an isolated one. Over the last several years, negligence in construction and the obsession with ignoring regulations have left Delhi on a powder keg. There have been no less than 17 major instances of a similar nature over the last eight years in the different parts of the national capital.