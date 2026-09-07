Satya Niketan Tragedy: What Ails Delhi’s Buildings?
Until the nexus of greed, corruption, administrative negligence is broken, people will continue to be buried under the rubble of illegal construction, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The collapse of a dilapidated five-story building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi's South Campus is a horrifying testament to Delhi's uncontrolled urbanisation, corrupt collusion and administrative negligence.
Although the Delhi Police have registered a case against Anand Bansal, the operator running the paying guest (PG) accommodation in the building and its owner Hariram Bansal, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, the question that remains is whether this will end the collapse of infrastructure that has become routine.
The episode at Satya Niketan has led to the usual political blame game, with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj pointing fingers at the corrupt system in place. He has alleged that massive bribery is involved in the transfer and posting of officials in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Building Department. “As long as this level of corruption persists in the administrative system, paper audits will be of no use, and such tragedies will remain unstoppable,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress leadership has demanded an impartial investigation and the strictest possible action against those responsible for this tragedy.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has underlined that the illegal PGs and dilapidated buildings across Delhi have become death traps for students and has stated, “As long as the system pretends to wake up only after accidents, ordinary people and innocent students will continue to lose their lives.”
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has described the instance as a ‘massacre caused by administrative negligence’. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to the Chief Minister stating, “Two additional floors were illegally added to the 20-year-old dilapidated building on a small 90-yard plot two years ago. Despite constant digging in the basement and dampness and cracks in the walls, the MCD took no action. Innocent students who had come from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to study paying Rs 12,000-15,000 per bed, lost their lives.”
The CTI has sought a safety audit of all PGs in Delhi in the next 15 days. These include more than 2,000 PGs and hostels running in student hubs like Satya Niketan, Vijay Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Kamla Nagar.
It has called for implementation of the Delhi PG Regulation Policy that mandates a license, rent register, Police verification and no objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. It has further stated that the families of the deceased students should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and the injured should be treated at government expense.
It has also sought a criminal case against guilty officials who encouraged illegal construction despite court orders. The body has also called for the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to carry out an impartial investigation. The committee should have representatives of the Delhi government, MCD, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) and CTI.
The Satya Niketan accident is not an isolated one. Over the last several years, negligence in construction and the obsession with ignoring regulations have left Delhi on a powder keg. There have been no less than 17 major instances of a similar nature over the last eight years in the different parts of the national capital.
Jagdish Mamgain, an expert on urban affairs, has pointed out that rampant illegal construction and substandard construction material are the root causes of the loss of precious lives. “It's not just the builders and contractors who are responsible, but the government agencies and their corrupt officials who turn a blind eye are equally culpable,” he said while presenting statistics that illustrate the severity of the situation.
According to him, out of the approximately 55 lakh residential units in Delhi, only 1.75 lakh have valid maps. This means that approximately 53 lakh constructions are unauthorised or illegal where regulations and heights of the buildings are irrelevant.
He further said that seven-storey buildings of 17.5 metres in height or more are being constructed in narrow streets that are just 6-9 metres wide posing a grave threat to the lives of the people. He further alleged that land mafia and those carrying out illegal construction are taking advantage of the huge lack of coordination between the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that makes building bylaws and the MCD which implements them.
Observers point out that the roots of illegal construction in Delhi date back to the time of independence when the country had to hastily settle the refugees and concrete rooms were built on small plots of 25-40 yards without getting the maps approved.
The DDA was formed in 1961-62 to provide affordable housing to the common man but after the initial Janta and Low-Income Group (LIG) flats, the DDA's primary focus shifted to generating revenue by auctioning land which could only be purchased by large business houses.
Observers further say that as a result, migrant labourers began living in slums while the middle class built unauthorized 50-to-100-yard houses on agricultural land without any planning. Today, these same houses have become dilapidated and vulnerable over time.
According to Vineet Lochan Gupta, a civil engineer working on retrofitting dilapidated buildings in Delhi, “Just as humans fall ill, so do the buildings. Today, approximately 50 per cent of buildings in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are classified as sick, requiring immediate structural treatment. However, due to lack of awareness and poor maintenance, people continue to put this off.”
Gupta pointed out three main technical flaws behind the sudden collapse of buildings. He said the foundation which was initially built for only one or two floors is now built up to many more floors without scientific strengthening. Secondly, in order to earn profits, builders use poor quality cement, sand and weak iron rods whose defects start appearing after a few years. Thirdly, people spend lakhs on home furnishings and tiles but often neglect plumbing and waterproofing. Water leaks from walls and pipes corrode internal reinforcement and corrode concrete. This reduces the lifespan of a building by 25-75 per cent.
The Satya Niketan incident has once again proven that until this nexus of greed, corruption and administrative negligence is broken, people will continue to be buried under the rubble of illegal construction. Simply ordering investigations and announcing compensation will not provide a solution. A rigorous structural audit and strict legal action against the culprits are urgently needed.