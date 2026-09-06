‘Brother, Save Me’: Dying Pleas Of Trapped Students Haunt Delhi Collapse Eyewitnesses
A multi-storey boys' hostel collapsed during basement repairs in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, leaving five people dead and 25 others critically injured.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The screams and dying pleas of trapped students will forever echo in the minds of eyewitnesses after a five-storey building, housing a boys' hostel, crumbled like a house of cards in Delhi's Satya Niketan neighbourhood on Sunday. The catastrophic collapse left at least five people dead, and up to 25 others hospitalised, some of them in critical condition.
Amid fears that several people might be trapped under the debris, the administration, police and rescue teams have swung into action. The locals and passersby also joined in the mission. The injured were pulled from the rubble and immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Krishna Bhardwaj, an eyewitness, said he was standing right below the building when the incident occurred. “It was a harrowing scene as the building collapsed in the blink of an eye, leaving behind nothing but screams and clouds of dust,” he said.
Bhardwaj said he pulled one trapped child from the debris and sent him to a trauma centre, while another pleading child succumbed before his eyes.
“A child grabbed my hand, pleading, ‘Brother, save me, get me out,’ but by the time he was extricated, he had already succumbed. He was sent to the hospital, where it was confirmed that he had died. It was a truly horrific scene; there were screams and cries for help all around. Currently, 20 to 25 people are admitted in critical condition,” he said.
Another eyewitness, Ram, said that recent basement work in the five-or-six-story residential building led to flooding during the rain, which ultimately caused the pillarless, decades-old structure to collapse.
“It was an old building; typically, at least two students share a room, so I estimate there must have been at least 30 to 40 students there. The building opposite it also lacks pillars, and this particular building had no pillars at all because it was an old structure,” he said.
“The building was probably built when the Satya Niketan Colony was first established. I cannot say for certain whether excavation work was underway, but it is definite that work was being done in the basement,” he added.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar, who was the first to reach the scene, said an NSUI worker called him to inform him about the building collapse and mentioned that several people were trapped in the debris.
“I rushed to the spot immediately. Upon arrival, I found no representatives from the administration present. Neither the Delhi Police, the Fire Department team, nor any earth movers or bulldozers were on the job,” he alleged.
Jakhar said he and his team pulled out three students from under the debris, but one of them died, while two others have been admitted to the hospital. “When work was being carried out in the basement, the building should have been evacuated first before the work commenced,” he said
The NSUI chief demanded action against the alleged mafia, who are running PGs in old and damaged buildings. “These PG 'mafias' are endangering students' lives in this manner; the government needs to rein them in and take strict action,” he said.
Meanwhile, emergency response teams are working in shifts to clear debris in the South-West Delhi locality. NDRF Inspector General NS Bundela said that currently, two of our teams comprising approximately 70 personnel are working round-the-clock at the site. Additionally, two teams are in reserve nearby.
“We are deploying them in rotation if needed. We also have two teams on standby at the NDRF battalion headquarters in Dwarka, as this operation could be prolonged. If replacements are required, we will implement a rotation system to ensure there is no interruption to the rescue workers' efforts and that the operation continues uninterrupted,” he said.
Delhi Police said that local inquiries had revealed that the structure was a 40-50-year-old building comprising a basement and five upper floors. “It was being used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was being carried out in the basement at the time of the incident,” they said.
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