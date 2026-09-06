ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Brother, Save Me’: Dying Pleas Of Trapped Students Haunt Delhi Collapse Eyewitnesses

New Delhi: The screams and dying pleas of trapped students will forever echo in the minds of eyewitnesses after a five-storey building, housing a boys' hostel, crumbled like a house of cards in Delhi's Satya Niketan neighbourhood on Sunday. The catastrophic collapse left at least five people dead, and up to 25 others hospitalised, some of them in critical condition.

Amid fears that several people might be trapped under the debris, the administration, police and rescue teams have swung into action. The locals and passersby also joined in the mission. The injured were pulled from the rubble and immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

‘Brother, Save Me’: Dying Pleas Of Trapped Students Haunt Delhi Collapse Eyewitnesses (ETV Bharat)

Krishna Bhardwaj, an eyewitness, said he was standing right below the building when the incident occurred. “It was a harrowing scene as the building collapsed in the blink of an eye, leaving behind nothing but screams and clouds of dust,” he said.

Bhardwaj said he pulled one trapped child from the debris and sent him to a trauma centre, while another pleading child succumbed before his eyes.

“A child grabbed my hand, pleading, ‘Brother, save me, get me out,’ but by the time he was extricated, he had already succumbed. He was sent to the hospital, where it was confirmed that he had died. It was a truly horrific scene; there were screams and cries for help all around. Currently, 20 to 25 people are admitted in critical condition,” he said.

Trauma centre, where injured are being treated (ETV Bharat)

Another eyewitness, Ram, said that recent basement work in the five-or-six-story residential building led to flooding during the rain, which ultimately caused the pillarless, decades-old structure to collapse.