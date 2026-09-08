Satya Niketan Building Collapse: MCD Orders Building Checks Across Delhi; CJP Demands Probe Into 'PG Mafia'
The information collected during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Following the deadly building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan killing seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday directed its executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10.
The information collected during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days, PTI reported, quoting officials.
The inspections and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone, according to the order, they added.
In a separate administrative arrangement following the collapse, IAS officer Shashvat Saurabh was given the additional charge of managing MCD's South Zone after Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday.
The MCD suspended Kumar and four engineering officials pending disciplinary proceedings after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least six.
Saurabh, a 2016-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of the South West Zone, will take charge of the South Zone with immediate effect. The arrangement will continue until further orders, according to an official directive.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday demanded an independent probe into the "nexus" between private paying guest operators and politicians, a nationwide structural safety audit of student housing, and more hostels for Delhi University students.
Listing seven demands at a press conference, CJP co-convener Saurav Das sought the probe not only into the owner of the collapsed building but also into what he called the "PG mafia" operating in educational hubs.
"Our first demand is that there should be an independent criminal investigation not only of the owner, but also of the nexus between the owners and the politicians sitting in the government," Das said.
The CJP demanded an engineering-grade structural audit of schools, colleges and student accommodations across the country, particularly in major student clusters such as Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
"The youth of the country are the future. It is the responsibility of all of us to rectify their concerns and provide them with a safe environment," Das said, demanding that such audits be carried out in a time-bound manner.
The outfit also demanded rehabilitation of students living in unsafe accommodation, sealing of illegal constructions and penal action against owners found violating safety norms. It sought publication within 48 hours of records of 13 district committees constituted by the Delhi government after the Hauz Rani fire to identify illegal and vulnerable buildings.
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