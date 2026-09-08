Satya Niketan Building Collapse: How Illegal Construction, FAR Violations And Regulatory Gaps Put Delhi Buildings At Risk
Narrow lanes, overloaded structures and inadequate emergency access can significantly complicate rescue operations when accidents occur in crowded neighbourhoods | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The collapse of a dilapidated five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which left seven people dead and several others injured, has brought renewed scrutiny on construction practices and building safety in the capital.
The incident has raised questions over alleged unauthorised additions to an old structure and repair work carried out from the basement to the upper floors without adequately strengthening the existing framework.
It has also drawn attention to compliance with the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021), Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016 (UBBL-2016) and the role of civic and enforcement agencies.
The incident has also highlighted concerns about densely populated, student-dominated residential areas such as Satya Niketan, GTB Nagar, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar, where residential properties are increasingly being used for PG accommodations, cafes and other commercial activities.
What Is FAR And Why Is It Important?
Under MPD-2021 and UBBL-2016, one key parameter governing construction is the Floor Area Ratio or FAR. It is the ratio of a plot's total area to the total built-up area permitted on it.
Authorities determine the limit after considering factors such as the land's soil-bearing capacity, road width, sewerage infrastructure, water and electricity supply, and safe evacuation during emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.
Violating these limits can place additional loads on structures that were not designed to support them.
The Satya Niketan incident has raised concerns over alleged violations of these basic safety requirements. In residential areas with narrow lanes, building height is regulated to maintain structural and emergency safety.
However, allegations of additional floors being constructed on older foundations have emerged in areas where properties are used for PGs, cafes and commercial establishments. Adding multiple floors to a structure originally designed for fewer levels can significantly increase the load on an ageing foundation.
Another concern is unauthorised alterations and repairs. Under UBBL-2016, major changes to an old building require approval from the municipal corporation and a structural stability certificate from a recognised structural engineer.
However, concerns have been raised that extensive work is sometimes carried out under the guise of minor repairs, including alterations to load-bearing walls and pillars. Such changes can affect the structural stability of an entire building.
Assembly Panel Had Flagged Similar Issues
The Satya Niketan collapse has also brought back into focus concerns previously highlighted in the Delhi Assembly's Petition Committee's 10th report on illegal commercial activities, restaurants, hookah bars and PG accommodations in areas including GTB Nagar and Hudson Lane.
The report highlighted several irregularities in multi-storey buildings and raised concerns about commercial establishments operating without adequate safety approvals.
According to the report, the Delhi Fire Service told the committee that it had not issued fire safety certificates to most restaurants and commercial establishments operating in the GTB Nagar and Hudson Lane areas. Applications were reportedly rejected because of issues such as missing approved building plans, increased seating capacity or additional floors.
Despite this, the report raised concerns over such establishments continuing to operate.
The committee also flagged encroachments on service lanes, footpaths and public land, with commercial establishments allegedly placing generator sets, air-conditioning ducts, and chimneys in these areas.
It further highlighted concerns over waste and grease from restaurants and PGs being discharged into domestic sewer lines, potentially affecting drainage systems.
The report also pointed to the dangers posed by multi-storey structures in narrow lanes. During a fire or building collapse, restricted access can make it difficult for fire tenders, ambulances and heavy rescue equipment to reach the site.
The Satya Niketan rescue operation also faced difficulties because of the narrow lane, with authorities reportedly having to make considerable efforts to bring bulldozers and cranes to the affected area.
Such limitations can become critical during emergencies, when every minute can affect rescue and evacuation efforts.
Questions Over Coordination Between Agencies
The Assembly committee's report had also pointed to a lack of coordination among the MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board and Revenue Department.
The report noted concerns over agencies shifting responsibility to one another instead of ensuring coordinated enforcement. This has raised questions over how unauthorised construction or structural alterations are allowed to continue without timely intervention.
The role of local-level officials, including junior engineers, building inspectors and beat-level police personnel, also comes under scrutiny when unauthorised construction or major alterations take place over an extended period.
The Satya Niketan tragedy has therefore renewed questions over whether existing building regulations are being effectively enforced in Delhi's densely populated neighbourhoods.
Key Concerns
The major issues highlighted in the wake of the tragedy include
- Alleged FAR violations, with additional floors being constructed on older foundations
- Unsafe alterations carried out in the name of minor repairs
- The absence of fire safety approvals where approved building plans are lacking
- Encroachments affecting sewerage and public spaces
- Gaps in coordination between civic and enforcement agencies.
The deaths in Satya Niketan have underlined the risks posed by ageing structures and unauthorised construction in crowded residential areas.
Unless authorities enforce building regulations and conduct structural safety audits in vulnerable neighbourhoods, similar structures could continue to pose serious risks to residents and emergency responders.
Also Read:
- Delhi LG Orders Safety Audit Of PG Hubs After Satya Niketan Building Collapse
- After Delhi Tragedy, Odisha Steps Up Drive Against Unsafe Buildings; Probe Team To Identify Structures For Demolition
- Satya Niketan Building Collapse: SC-Appointed Amicus Curiae Seeks Safety Audit Of PGs, Private Hostels Across Delhi