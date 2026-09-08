ETV Bharat / bharat

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: How Illegal Construction, FAR Violations And Regulatory Gaps Put Delhi Buildings At Risk

Rescue personnel clear debris at the site of a building collapse near Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The collapse of a dilapidated five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which left seven people dead and several others injured, has brought renewed scrutiny on construction practices and building safety in the capital.

The incident has raised questions over alleged unauthorised additions to an old structure and repair work carried out from the basement to the upper floors without adequately strengthening the existing framework.

An aerial view of the adjacent building, which will be demolished in a careful manner due to its weakened structure, at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse. (ANI)

It has also drawn attention to compliance with the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021), Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016 (UBBL-2016) and the role of civic and enforcement agencies.

The incident has also highlighted concerns about densely populated, student-dominated residential areas such as Satya Niketan, GTB Nagar, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar, where residential properties are increasingly being used for PG accommodations, cafes and other commercial activities.

What Is FAR And Why Is It Important?

Under MPD-2021 and UBBL-2016, one key parameter governing construction is the Floor Area Ratio or FAR. It is the ratio of a plot's total area to the total built-up area permitted on it.

Authorities determine the limit after considering factors such as the land's soil-bearing capacity, road width, sewerage infrastructure, water and electricity supply, and safe evacuation during emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.

Violating these limits can place additional loads on structures that were not designed to support them.

The Satya Niketan incident has raised concerns over alleged violations of these basic safety requirements. In residential areas with narrow lanes, building height is regulated to maintain structural and emergency safety.

A labourer with a ladder works at the adjoining building, which will be demolished carefully due to its weakened structure, at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse. (ANI)

However, allegations of additional floors being constructed on older foundations have emerged in areas where properties are used for PGs, cafes and commercial establishments. Adding multiple floors to a structure originally designed for fewer levels can significantly increase the load on an ageing foundation.

Another concern is unauthorised alterations and repairs. Under UBBL-2016, major changes to an old building require approval from the municipal corporation and a structural stability certificate from a recognised structural engineer.

However, concerns have been raised that extensive work is sometimes carried out under the guise of minor repairs, including alterations to load-bearing walls and pillars. Such changes can affect the structural stability of an entire building.

Assembly Panel Had Flagged Similar Issues

The Satya Niketan collapse has also brought back into focus concerns previously highlighted in the Delhi Assembly's Petition Committee's 10th report on illegal commercial activities, restaurants, hookah bars and PG accommodations in areas including GTB Nagar and Hudson Lane.