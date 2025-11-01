ETV Bharat / bharat

Satna BJP MP Ganesh Singh 'Slaps' Crane Driver During Run For Unity, Faces Congress Flak

Satna: A video of Ganesh Singh, the BJP MP from Satna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. In the video, shot during the Run for Unity programme organised by the BJP in Satna on Friday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the MP appears to slap a crane driver while being seated inside the cabin of the crane.

When the Run for Unity rally reached Semriya Chowk in the city, a crane was called to lift the dignitaries so that he could garland the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Father of India's Constitution. As Ganesh Singh and the BJP district president, Bhagwati Pandey, were offering garlands, the crane suddenly got stuck and began to jolt, trapping both dignitaries inside.

This appears to have enraged the MP so much that while being seated inside the driver's cabin, he reached out and allegedly grabbed the driver's hand, before slapping him on the cheeks. Several people in the crowd captured the scene on their mobile phones, one of which has now going viral on social media.

The video has sparked a heated debate in the city. Some people claimed the dignitaries had a narrow escape, while others blamed the Satna Municipal Corporation for negligence and lack of maintenance of the machine. But no one appears to be ready to address the matter in public. Neither the MP nor the BJP has issued a statement on the incident.