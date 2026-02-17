ETV Bharat / bharat

Satire, Free Speech Should Be Protected: X To Delhi HC On Ramdev's Personality Rights Plea

New Delhi: Social media platform X on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that any content in the realm of satire, fair comment and public speech should be protected from takedown orders in cases seeking protection of personality rights.

Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing a lawsuit by Baba Ramdev alleging large-scale misappropriation and commercial exploitation of his personality, image, and identity across various online and social media platforms.

The counsel for X, formerly Twitter, opposed the "indiscriminate" blocking of accounts in personality right suits when there was nothing "egregious", saying such orders have a chilling effect on freedom of speech. He also referred to a post mentioned in Ramdev's lawsuit, a meme, and contended that it was satire which was protected in a democracy.

"This is purely satire. How does this violate personality rights I fail to understand. This is protected. Satire, fair comment and public speech is protected from personality right. Satire is part of democracy. There is no democracy without free speech," he said.

X's counsel also said that one of the objectionable accounts on its platform, bearing his name, was merely a parody account, which should be protected in this case. Along similar lines, counsel for Meta Platforms also said that while it was not opposed to the taking down of egregious content, there must be some "tangible monetisation" by a third party, especially when a global blocking order was being sought.