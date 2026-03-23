ETV Bharat / bharat

Sathankulam Custodial Death Case: Madurai Court Finds 9 Policemen Guilty, Sentencing On March 30

Madurai: The First Additional Sessions Court in Madurai on Monday held all nine police personnel guilty in the custodial death case of a father and son in Sathankulam.

Jayaraj and his son Bennix, businessmen from Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, were taken in for questioning by police on June 19, 2020, for allegedly keeping their mobile shop open beyond permitted hours during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was alleged that both were brutally assaulted in custody, and later, they succumbed to their injuries.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which later took over the probe, filed a 2,027-page chargesheet against nine accused, including Sathankulam Police Station Inspector Sridhar and Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh.

The trial, which lasted over five years, was conducted in the First Additional Sessions Court in Madurai. The proceedings concluded earlier this month before Judge G. Muthukumaran, who pronounced the verdict.

While delivering the judgment, the court observed that although Jayaraj had pre-existing heart and lung conditions, his death was not due to illness. Relying on post-mortem reports and forensic evidence, the court concluded that both victims died due to injuries inflicted with objects such as rods and wires. The judge categorised the deaths as murder. The court convicted all nine accused and said the quantum of punishment will be announced on March 30, 2026.