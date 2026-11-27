ETV Bharat / bharat

Satellite Images To Photos: Govt Report Pieces Together Evidence To Deny Fresh Construction At Kashmir's Sheeshnag Lake

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s preliminary findings have denied construction of ‘any fresh road or alignment’ at fragile alpine glacial Sheeshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route amid the ongoing controversy over the use of an earthmover at the lake.

The report readied by the J&K forests department and accessed by ETV Bharat said that work carried out by the excavator works were part of the annual maintenance on the track from Chandanwari to Amarnath cave shrine passing through Sheeshnag Lake for ‘the safety and accessibility’ of the Hindu pilgrims.

An elevation of about 11,780 feet above sea level, the glacially carved alpine lake is situated 120 kilometres from Srinagar. It lies on the track leading to the holiest Hindu shrine, the Amarnath cave dedicated to Lord Shiva, where hundreds of thousands of devotees visit annually. The temple, located deep in the Himalayan mountains at an altitude of 3,888 meters above sea level, is covered by snow for the major part of the year and can be reached on foot or by pony, travelling along cliffs and a narrow path.

The shorter 14-kilometre Baltal route near Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway can be covered in a day-long trek. The traditional route 48 kilometer long Pahalgam route is where the controversy has erupted after videos were shared by driver of the earthmover on social media. It showed the excavator carrying out work at the Sheeshnag lake, triggering outrage in the Valley.

Officials said the concerned person, hailing from outside the Valley, had reels around Diwali days on social media, apparently about the pristine site. “But since then, the videos have been removed from social media to avoid further controversy,” said a senior official.

The forest department had deputed a 12-member team led by a senior officer to ecologically fragile Sheeshnag lake early this week to inspect the site over the alleged construction work. They trekked the hostile mountainous terrain for over four hours to reach the lake site for piecing together the evidence for the report.

“They shot videos and photos of the place, apart from compiling the report. The preliminary report, including videos, photos and satellite images, was submitted to the forest minister for his perusal,” another officer told ETV Bharat.

On the other hand, J&K forest minister Altaf Kaloo and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were not allowed to visit the lake over ‘security concerns’. The area is not covered by mobile network, and it could be one of the reasons for the denial of permission.

The report said the satellite images showed the existence and alignment of the track from Chandanwari to the cave, indicating that the track runs parallel to the lake and maintains a distinct separation from its shoreline.