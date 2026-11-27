Satellite Images To Photos: Govt Report Pieces Together Evidence To Deny Fresh Construction At Kashmir's Sheeshnag Lake
The traditional route, 48 kilometres long, Pahalgam route is where the controversy erupted after videos were shared by driver of the earthmover on social media.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:53 AM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 2:04 AM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s preliminary findings have denied construction of ‘any fresh road or alignment’ at fragile alpine glacial Sheeshnag Lake along the Amarnath Yatra route amid the ongoing controversy over the use of an earthmover at the lake.
The report readied by the J&K forests department and accessed by ETV Bharat said that work carried out by the excavator works were part of the annual maintenance on the track from Chandanwari to Amarnath cave shrine passing through Sheeshnag Lake for ‘the safety and accessibility’ of the Hindu pilgrims.
An elevation of about 11,780 feet above sea level, the glacially carved alpine lake is situated 120 kilometres from Srinagar. It lies on the track leading to the holiest Hindu shrine, the Amarnath cave dedicated to Lord Shiva, where hundreds of thousands of devotees visit annually. The temple, located deep in the Himalayan mountains at an altitude of 3,888 meters above sea level, is covered by snow for the major part of the year and can be reached on foot or by pony, travelling along cliffs and a narrow path.
The shorter 14-kilometre Baltal route near Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh highway can be covered in a day-long trek. The traditional route 48 kilometer long Pahalgam route is where the controversy has erupted after videos were shared by driver of the earthmover on social media. It showed the excavator carrying out work at the Sheeshnag lake, triggering outrage in the Valley.
Officials said the concerned person, hailing from outside the Valley, had reels around Diwali days on social media, apparently about the pristine site. “But since then, the videos have been removed from social media to avoid further controversy,” said a senior official.
The forest department had deputed a 12-member team led by a senior officer to ecologically fragile Sheeshnag lake early this week to inspect the site over the alleged construction work. They trekked the hostile mountainous terrain for over four hours to reach the lake site for piecing together the evidence for the report.
“They shot videos and photos of the place, apart from compiling the report. The preliminary report, including videos, photos and satellite images, was submitted to the forest minister for his perusal,” another officer told ETV Bharat.
On the other hand, J&K forest minister Altaf Kaloo and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were not allowed to visit the lake over ‘security concerns’. The area is not covered by mobile network, and it could be one of the reasons for the denial of permission.
The report said the satellite images showed the existence and alignment of the track from Chandanwari to the cave, indicating that the track runs parallel to the lake and maintains a distinct separation from its shoreline.
“….the maintenance and improvement of this track is a longstanding exercise which has been undertaken regularly since 2012. It is therefore not a new activity initiated in 2026,” said the official report.
It cited the 2012 Supreme Court directions that underscored the need for maintaining and improving the track with a prescribed minimum width of 12 feet for safe and smooth movement of pilgrims, horses and palkis.
The directions also envisage improvement of the entire track, including necessary protective measures and structural support at vulnerable locations, while retaining its character as a walking track.
“In accordance with these directions, the responsibility for maintenance of the Yatra track rests with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The activity seen in the video is part of routine annual maintenance operations being undertaken by the BRO. No new road construction or fresh alignment is being undertaken,” said the four-page report.
It was learnt that Border Roads Organisation was allowed to carry out maintenance works of tracks after many showed reluctance to undertake the works in the face of legal directives and monitoring. The project of maintaining tracks was transferred to BRO in 2022 on several terms, including following the Supreme Court directives in letter and spirit.
“It is further clarified that the Yatra track runs along the right-hand side of the lake and is situated at a considerable distance from the lake,” said the report, denying that the activity is in proximity to the lake.
“The lake remains protected, and the maintenance activity in question is not intended to alter its character or ecological integrity. The matter may, therefore, be viewed in its proper context, keeping in view the directions of the Supreme Court, the safety requirements of the annual pilgrimage and the longstanding nature of the track maintenance operations,” it added. An official said the existing tracks have not been changed but were stabilised due to the steep gradient to prevent ‘vulnerability’.
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