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Satara Man Sentenced To Life For Killing 12-Year-Old Son Over False Cancer Fears

Satara District and Sessions Court sentenced Vijay Anandrao Khatal to life for killing his own son ( ETV Bharat )

Satara (Maharashtra): Satara District and Sessions Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his 12-year-old, rejecting the convict's claim that there would be nobody to look after the boy after his death.

Vijay Anandrao Khatal (35) of Hivare, Koregaon Taluka in Maharashtra took his son Vikram's life as he feared the boy would suffer since Khatal falsely believed he was suffering from cancer and would die soon. Vikram, who was in 6th standard, was strangled to death by Khatal on December 23, 2023, after which he disposed of his body in his own sugarcane field to destroy evidence.

Initially, Khatal told the police his son had disappeared. A case was registered at the Wathar Police Station in Koregaon Taluka. Police found inconsistencies in Khatal's statement and questioned him intensely. He finally confessed to the murder. Satara Court verdict Shivaji Bhosale, the then Assistant Police Inspector at the Wathar Police Station, uncovered the crime and arrested the accused father and filed a charge sheet in Satara court. The case was heard in the Satara District and Sessions Court.