Satara Man Sentenced To Life For Killing 12-Year-Old Son Over False Cancer Fears
The father had dumped his son's body in a sugarcane field in 2023 and initially told the police that the boy had disappeared.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Satara (Maharashtra): Satara District and Sessions Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering his 12-year-old, rejecting the convict's claim that there would be nobody to look after the boy after his death.
Vijay Anandrao Khatal (35) of Hivare, Koregaon Taluka in Maharashtra took his son Vikram's life as he feared the boy would suffer since Khatal falsely believed he was suffering from cancer and would die soon. Vikram, who was in 6th standard, was strangled to death by Khatal on December 23, 2023, after which he disposed of his body in his own sugarcane field to destroy evidence.
Initially, Khatal told the police his son had disappeared. A case was registered at the Wathar Police Station in Koregaon Taluka. Police found inconsistencies in Khatal's statement and questioned him intensely. He finally confessed to the murder.
Satara Court verdict
Shivaji Bhosale, the then Assistant Police Inspector at the Wathar Police Station, uncovered the crime and arrested the accused father and filed a charge sheet in Satara court. The case was heard in the Satara District and Sessions Court.
District Government Pleader Mahesh Kulkarni and the then District Assistant Government Pleader, Lakade, represented the prosecution, who examined a total of 15 witnesses.
The Prosecution had placed before the court circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses, and relevant judgments from the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.
According to the police, the court considered the arguments presented by the prosecution and the available evidence found against the accused. Khatal was found guilty by the Court and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Sushil Bhosale, the current in-charge Assistant Police Inspector, stated, "The court imposed the sentence under Section 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, life imprisonment and a fine of ₹3,000 (with an additional six months of simple imprisonment in default of payment); and under Section 201, seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 (with an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment in default of payment)."
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